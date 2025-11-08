Manasseh Accuses SML of Blackmail in Contract Dispute

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has accused Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) of employing intimidation tactics amid ongoing controversies surrounding the company’s government contracts. Awuni suggested that recent statements and legal threats from the firm represent attempts to pressure state authorities rather than legitimate legal recourse.

Speaking on JoyNews, Awuni alleged that behind the scenes interference occurred during investigations into SML, though he declined to identify specific individuals involved. He characterized the company’s recent public posture and lawsuit threats as part of a broader strategy to influence outcomes through intimidation rather than evidence.

“If you dig deep, don’t take my word, you would realise that when SML was being investigated, there were calls made,” Awuni stated. “This looks like blackmail, we are going to sue, we are going to do this. They should go to court.”

The journalist referenced political connections he believes are relevant to the case, mentioning relationships between SML’s legal representatives and government officials. He specifically cited the company’s lawyer and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, whom he referred to as Dominic, suggesting these connections could influence how the state handles the dispute.

“I hear the lawyer patronizing Dominic, who is the Attorney General. And if the Attorney General, Dominic, knows what I know, he would defend the nation’s interest,” Awuni said. His comments implied concern that political relationships might compromise the government’s negotiating position.

Awuni challenged assumptions that contract cancellations automatically entitle companies to compensation from the state. He cited the Power Distribution Services (PDS) case as precedent, noting that the company received no payment despite seeking substantial sums following contract termination.

“Just yesterday, we heard that PDS wanted huge sums of money from the state after the cancellation of the contract, they got none. It isn’t every time that someone’s contract is cancelled and the state would pay,” Awuni asserted. His comparison suggested the government possesses legal grounds to resist SML’s potential compensation claims.

The investigative journalist described a recent SML press conference as an act of blackmail designed to extract payment through public pressure rather than legal merit. He urged the company to pursue any legitimate claims through judicial channels where evidence would determine outcomes.

“If there’s money to be taken, we have to take it from SML,” Awuni stated. “This press conference looks like blackmail, and if they have good evidence to push for any payment, they should proceed to court.”

SML has faced sustained scrutiny over its contracts with government agencies, particularly arrangements involving revenue assurance services. Questions have emerged about contract terms, pricing structures, and the value delivered relative to payments received. The Office of the Special Prosecutor previously investigated aspects of the company’s operations.

Neither SML nor its legal representatives have responded to Awuni’s latest allegations. The company has previously defended its contracts as legitimate and properly procured, rejecting suggestions of impropriety in its dealings with state institutions.

The Attorney General’s office has not issued a statement addressing Awuni’s comments about political connections or his call for vigorous defense of national interests in any potential litigation with SML.

Awuni’s intervention adds to mounting public pressure on authorities to thoroughly examine SML’s contracts and resist what critics characterize as unwarranted compensation demands. The journalist has previously investigated government procurement practices and exposed irregularities in state contracting processes.