Man Who Stole Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Gets Two Years

A man accused of stealing a flash drive containing unreleased Beyoncé music from a vehicle belonging to her tour team has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to two years in prison, avoiding a trial that could have seen him face six years behind bars.

Kelvin Evans entered his guilty plea on Tuesday, resolving charges connected to a break-in that investigators say occurred just two days before Beyoncé’s performances in Atlanta on the Cowboy Carter Tour. Surveillance footage reportedly captured Evans breaking into a rented SUV used by a member of Beyoncé’s team, from which the flash drive and other items were taken.

Evans had initially pleaded not guilty and had rejected an earlier plea offer presented to him in March. He subsequently agreed to a new arrangement with prosecutors, under which he was sentenced to the two-year term.

Prosecutors also alleged that Evans may have been involved in other vehicle break-ins in the surrounding area beyond the incident tied to Beyoncé’s team.

The case attracted significant attention given the high profile of the artist involved and the nature of the stolen material, which included music that had not yet been released to the public.