Man Paraded by Mob for Stealing Meal in Kumasi

A young man faces police custody after being apprehended for stealing a meal of waakye in Kumasi.

The incident, captured in widely shared online videos, shows the suspect being publicly shamed and assaulted by a crowd.

Residents reportedly caught the man taking the food, which included a bowl of the popular rice and beans dish, a container of shito pepper sauce, and stew. The group then marched him through local streets, subjecting him to slaps and beatings while onlookers filmed the spectacle. Those involved could be heard speaking Twi and mocking him for the theft.

The crowd eventually escorted the suspect to a police station alongside the seller of the waakye. The vendor has since filed a formal complaint with authorities, who are now investigating both the theft and the mob’s response. Public reactions have been mixed, with some condemning the severe reaction to a stolen meal while others justified the public humiliation as a deterrent.