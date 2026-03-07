Man Held With Ground Human Skull and Animal Parts on Kumasi Bus

By
News Ghana
-
0
arrested
Arrest

Officers of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service arrested a man in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, March 6, 2026, after discovering a ground human skull and a collection of animal parts in his possession aboard a commercial bus.

The suspect, Benjamin Afedzie, was intercepted at Kwamang 50-50 when officers stopped and searched a sprinter bus travelling from Kumasi to Boamang. A search of Afedzie’s belongings uncovered a powdery substance later identified as ground human skull, a food flask containing what appeared to be a fresh heart, two fresh eyeballs, and a bottle of fresh blood.

During questioning, Afedzie told police the skull had been ground into powder, and that the heart belonged to a pig, the eyeballs to a dog, and the blood was also that of a dog. He said the items were destined for a mallam in Boamang who was to use them to treat him of a heart condition.

Afedzie has been charged with possession of human parts without lawful authority. He was detained at the Ahenkro Police cells and is being processed for court, according to a police report.

The arrest raises questions about the sourcing of the human skull, which police are expected to investigate further to determine its origin and whether additional persons are involved.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News