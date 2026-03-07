Man Held With Ground Human Skull and Animal Parts on Kumasi Bus

Officers of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service arrested a man in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, March 6, 2026, after discovering a ground human skull and a collection of animal parts in his possession aboard a commercial bus.

The suspect, Benjamin Afedzie, was intercepted at Kwamang 50-50 when officers stopped and searched a sprinter bus travelling from Kumasi to Boamang. A search of Afedzie’s belongings uncovered a powdery substance later identified as ground human skull, a food flask containing what appeared to be a fresh heart, two fresh eyeballs, and a bottle of fresh blood.

During questioning, Afedzie told police the skull had been ground into powder, and that the heart belonged to a pig, the eyeballs to a dog, and the blood was also that of a dog. He said the items were destined for a mallam in Boamang who was to use them to treat him of a heart condition.

Afedzie has been charged with possession of human parts without lawful authority. He was detained at the Ahenkro Police cells and is being processed for court, according to a police report.

The arrest raises questions about the sourcing of the human skull, which police are expected to investigate further to determine its origin and whether additional persons are involved.