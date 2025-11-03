Man Dies After Light Aircraft Crashes at North Yorkshire Flight Club

A man in his 70s has died after a light aircraft crashed at Sherburn Aero Club in Sherburn in Elmet near Leeds on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene just before 1pm on November 2 following reports of the crash.

North Yorkshire Police attended alongside other emergency services, and the man, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was from the Leeds area, and his family is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

According to eyewitness accounts reported in local media, the small plane experienced difficulty shortly after takeoff. Witness Liz Crossley, who was at the airfield watching planes with her family on the sunny Sunday afternoon, described seeing the aircraft climb almost vertically before turning to the side and nosediving into the ground. She estimated the plane had reached approximately 200 feet before it crashed back onto the airfield.

The Air Medical helicopter service Helimed 98 was among the emergency services that responded to the incident. North Yorkshire Police confirmed officers are guarding the scene while investigations continue.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified and is aware of the incident. A police spokesperson stated they are not currently able to release further information about the incident or the deceased.

Sherburn Aero Club is a well established facility that offers pilot training, trial flying lessons, and is open to members of the public. The club has operated at the site for many years, providing aviation services to the local community and visitors.