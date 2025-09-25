Man Arrested for Staging Kidnapping Using Duck Blood

Central East Regional Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for orchestrating an elaborate fake kidnapping scheme using duck blood to deceive investigators and cover up alleged financial impropriety at his workplace.

Benjamin Owusu was apprehended at his hideout in Akatamanso, Ashanti Region, on September 24 following a three-week investigation that exposed his deception through forensic analysis and intelligence gathering. The suspect allegedly staged the kidnapping because he could not account for money belonging to his employer.

The elaborate scheme began on September 3 at approximately 3:00 AM when Millennium City District Police received a distress report from a complainant who had received a text message claiming Owusu was under robbery attack at his residence in Fijai, a suburb of Millennium City in Gomoa Nyanyano.

Police responded immediately to Owusu’s residence but found the house empty with suspicious blood stains covering the bedroom floor, suggesting potential violence. Officers collected blood samples for forensic analysis while launching search operations for the allegedly kidnapped victim.

The investigation took a dramatic turn when forensic results from the Ghana Police Crime Laboratory revealed the blood samples tested negative for human DNA. Meanwhile, investigators discovered Owusu had abandoned the SIM card used to send the initial distress message and replaced it with a new one.

Police tracked the suspect’s communications to Elubo in the Western Region on September 5, where he made phone calls from a specific location. Intelligence teams eventually traced his movements to Akatamanso in the Ashanti Region, where they arrested him after weeks of surveillance.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Victor Kofi Dosoo, Head of Public Affairs for Central East Region, revealed the shocking details during the arrest announcement. “Upon his arrest, the suspect revealed that he intentionally killed a duck and stained his bedroom floor with its blood to stage his kidnapping,” Dosoo disclosed.

The motive emerged as financial desperation, with Owusu reportedly unable to account for funds in his custody belonging to his employer. Rather than face potential embezzlement charges, he devised the kidnapping ruse as a cover story for his disappearance.

The case highlights sophisticated investigative techniques employed by Ghana Police Service (GPS), including forensic blood analysis, telecommunications tracking, and intelligence-led operations across multiple regions. The successful resolution demonstrates improved coordination between regional commands and specialized units.

Owusu’s arrest followed intensive collaboration between Central East Regional Command, Ashanti Regional Command, and the Police Crime Laboratory. The multi-regional operation showcased the effectiveness of Ghana’s police intelligence network in tracking suspects across territorial boundaries.

The fake kidnapping phenomenon has become increasingly concerning for Ghanaian law enforcement, with several cases reported annually involving individuals attempting to deceive families, employers, or authorities. Police emphasize that such schemes divert critical resources from genuine emergency responses.

DSP Dosoo commended stakeholders who assisted in the arrest while warning potential perpetrators about consequences. “We caution persons with such intentions to desist as they will be made to face the full rigours of the law if arrested,” he stated firmly.

The suspect will appear before court following completion of investigations, facing charges related to providing false information, wasting police resources, and potentially financial crimes connected to his employment situation. Legal experts suggest he could face multiple years imprisonment if convicted.

The case underscores the importance of forensic capabilities in modern policing, with DNA analysis proving crucial in exposing the deception. The Ghana Police Crime Laboratory’s role demonstrates ongoing efforts to enhance scientific investigation methods across the country.

For employers and financial institutions, the case serves as a reminder about implementing robust oversight mechanisms and creating supportive environments where employees facing financial difficulties can seek assistance rather than resort to elaborate deception schemes.