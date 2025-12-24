Man Accused of Murdering UKZN Student to Seek Bail in January

A South African man accused of murdering his 23 year old girlfriend and concealing her body in a suitcase made his first court appearance on Monday, December 22, 2025, at Umlazi Magistrates Court. Themba Xaba, 22, stands accused of killing Zinhle Mchunu, a University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) student from Ladysmith who was scheduled to graduate in 2026.

The accused allegedly buried Mchunu’s body at his rented residence in Umlazi, south of Durban. Her remains were discovered approximately one month after she was reported missing, bringing a tragic conclusion to a family’s desperate search that involved hiring a private investigator when police progress stalled.

The case emerged on November 22 when Mchunu’s sister, who resides in Gauteng, received a troubling phone call from Xaba. According to a family member who requested anonymity, Xaba claimed he and Zinhle had quarreled, resulting in her packing three pairs of pants into her suitcase and leaving late at night. He told the sister he assumed Mchunu had gone to her ex boyfriend’s residence and that he did not follow her.

The family found this explanation suspicious and decided to travel to Durban around November 24 to meet Xaba at the police station for clarification. However, as they were traveling, Xaba left Durban and went to his home in Ladysmith. The family member also revealed that Xaba was found in possession of Mchunu’s bank card and cellphones, and that November WhatsApp conversations had been deleted from his phone.

Mchunu’s friends had already reported her missing and alerted both the family and police to text messages in which Xaba reportedly asked his landlord for tools to dig the ground. The family arrived in Durban and went to the police station where they introduced themselves. They were taken to where Xaba resided, and the place was searched for any clue, but nothing was found initially.

While searching the yard, the family noticed a destroyed wall but didn’t see anything else of significance at that time. When questioned about the tools, Xaba claimed he needed them to burn rubbish. The family saw where he had burnt items but did not think to dig further during that initial search.

With days passing and Mchunu still missing without substantive updates from the police, the family decided to hire a private investigator. The situation changed dramatically on December 19 when the family received a late night call from police officers telling them not to sleep as they were on their way to Ladysmith with an update.

When the detective arrived, he asked for water, and at that time the family member recalled feeling nervous. The police had also asked for Mchunu’s identification document. After drinking water, the detective explained that they had driven to Bergville and picked up Xaba. Initially, while driving him to Durban, Xaba denied any knowledge of Mchunu’s whereabouts or her death.

He spent a night in the cells, but on the following day, he asked to speak to the detective. Xaba then confessed to killing Mchunu, putting her body into her suitcase, and burying her at the property where he rented. The family member speculated that he only spoke because investigators were preparing to search the residence with cadaver dogs.

During his court appearance on Monday, Xaba reportedly sent a message through his mother, expressing his sorrow and claiming the killing was a mistake. He is scheduled to appear again on January 26, 2026, when he intends to apply for bail. The family is currently awaiting DNA results to proceed with funeral arrangements.

The case adds to the province’s alarming statistics on violence against women. During Safer Festive Season Operations before Christmas, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that between October and December 23, 2024, at least 110 women were murdered in KwaZulu Natal. Of these women, 64 were shot and killed, 24 were stabbed to death, 15 were beaten to death, four suffered blunt force trauma, while three were burned to death.

Mchunu emphasized that a majority of these women were killed by people known to them, highlighting the domestic nature of most violence against women in the province. The minister has repeatedly condemned violence against women and children, describing such acts as having no place in South African society.

Activist Pinky Mgobozi, founding director of MDI and an advocate against gender based violence and femicide (GBVF), described the situation in KwaZulu Natal as deeply distressing. She noted how these acts of abuse against women and children are becoming increasingly violent. Recent national data from November 2024 by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) found that 77.2 percent of surveyed men admitted to engaging in controlling behavior with their partners, which is recognized as a precursor to violence.

Zinhle Mchunu left behind a three year old daughter who is said to be constantly asking about her mother. KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the suspect appeared before Umlazi Magistrates Court on December 22, 2025. The case continues to underscore South Africa’s ongoing struggle with gender based violence, particularly intimate partner violence which accounts for the majority of female homicides in the country.