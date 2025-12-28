Mamprugu Council Condemns Seidu Abagre Arrest as Unconstitutional

The Mamprugu Traditional Council has condemned the arrest of Alhaji Seidu Abagre, who was enskinned by the OverLord and King of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, on February 15, 2023, as the 15th Bawku Naaba.

In a press statement issued on Friday, December 26, 2025, the Council condemned Naa Sheriga’s arrest, the unlawful killing of two innocent Mamprusis during his arrest, and the abduction and arrest of Alhaji Abdul Majeed Inusah Badigamsira, an executive member of the Mamprugu Youth Association, on December 23, 2025, at his Gbimsi residence.

The statement described the removal of the Bawku Naaba as the most disturbing development, alleging that the operation led to the deaths of two innocent Mamprusi citizens and left several others injured. The Council described Naa Sheriga’s removal from Bawku as politically influenced, unconstitutional and dangerous to democracy.

“I wish to state unequivocally that the resort to arbitrary arrests, intimidation, killings, and the coercive deployment of state security forces is unlawful, unconstitutional, and dangerously counterproductive. These actions deepen fear and mistrust rather than promote peace, reconciliation, or stability in communities already burdened by long standing disputes,” the statement said.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) removed Alhaji Seidu Abagre from Bawku Township on December 24, in accordance with recommendations contained in the mediation report on the protracted Bawku conflict led by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that he is safe and currently in the care of security agencies.

The Otumfuo mediation committee recommended that Alhaji Seidu Abagre be recalled to Nalerigu by the Nayiri to be reassigned to play another traditional role at the Palace of the Nayiri, assisted by the State. Alternatively, he may choose to stay in Bawku as an ordinary citizen but not to pose as Bawku Naba.

The Nayiri stated that arrest, detention or forced relocation does not constitute dis enskinment or removal from office. “Even in the tragic event that Bawku Naaba Naa Sheriga Alhaji Seidu Abagre were to pass away while in state custody, he would do so as a fully recognised chief under Mamprugu and Bawku custom and usage. I would, without consultation with or interference from any arm of state, appoint and enskin his lawful successor,” he declared.

The Overlord said he alone retained the authority to appoint and enskin a successor, without consultation or approval from the state. “The people of Mamprugu remain resolute and will not surrender their heritage or their customs to political coercion,” he added.

The Council reminded the government that the arrest, detention or removal of the Bawku Naaba constitutes a direct violation of the 1992 Constitution. It insisted that the chieftaincy status of Naa Sheriga Alhaji Seidu Abagre remains intact and cannot be extinguished or diminished through arrest or state action.

The constitution, the Council noted, guarantees the institution of chieftaincy and forbids any person or authority from conferring, withdrawing or altering the recognition of a chief outside the customs and traditions of the relevant area.

The Nayiri, Overlord of Mamprugu Kingdom, called on Ghana’s government to stop unconstitutional interference in chieftaincy issues. “I therefore call on the government of Ghana to immediately cease all unconstitutional interference in chieftaincy affairs and to realign its actions with the constitution, the rule of law, respect for traditional authority, and the requirements of genuine peacebuilding.”

The Nayiri explicitly rejected the mediation report and recommendations submitted to President John Dramani Mahama, including those associated with the Asantehene. He warned that the use of security forces, arrests and intimidation would only deepen mistrust and worsen tensions in Bawku and surrounding areas, rather than foster peace.