Mama’s Light Foundation Empowers Rural BECE Candidates, Offers Scholarships to Top Performers

In a heartfelt effort to support quality education and inspire academic excellence, Mama’s Light Foundation this week presented school materials and motivational scholarships to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in two rural communities of Ghana’s Oti and Eastern Regions

Students at both Okadjakrom MA JHS and Nobi Bayera M/A Basic School received mathematical sets, writing materials, and branded T-shirts to aid them in their final exam preparations. In addition, Mama’s Light Foundation pledged scholarships for all candidates scoring aggregate 09 or better in the upcoming exams.

The gesture honours the memory of the late Mrs. Lawrencia Dora Akosua Larweh and pays tribute to the village roots of the Foundation’s founder, Mr. Benjamin Teye Larweh. It also highlights the Foundation’s commitment to breaking barriers to education in underserved communities.

“Greatness is not limited by location. No matter where you come from, you can rise above challenges and make your mark,” said Miss Elizabeth Larweh, Secretary to the Board of Trustees.

Rev. John Oddu, a member of the Board of Trustees, presenting the items to students at Okadjakrom, said through education, Mama’s Light Foundation keeps hopes alive by lighting the path for tomorrow’s leaders. He urged them to strive for brighter future.

Mama’s Light Foundation is now seeking local and international partners to expand its scholarship program and develop further initiatives that support quality education in rural Ghana.

Mama’s Light Foundation is a Ghanaian non-profit dedicated to promoting child education, women and youth empowerment, and community development through scholarships, educational support, and social initiatives.