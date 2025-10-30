Mali Cancels 90-Plus Mining Permits Amid Compliance Crackdown

Mali’s government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits following what officials described as widespread failure by operators to meet updated legal requirements, marking one of the most extensive regulatory interventions in West African mining history.

The decree, signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 and reviewed on October 29, cancels permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for exploration of gold, iron ore, bauxite, uranium, rare earths, and other minerals. The affected companies include local subsidiaries of international mining firms Harmony Gold, IAMGOLD, Cora Gold, Birimian Gold, and Resolute Mining.

According to the mining ministry’s statement, permit holders were required to submit updated documentation under new mining regulations, but verification processes revealed substantial non-compliance across the board. The decree states that all rights conferred by the permits are now released, and the areas covered by them are open for reallocation.

The ministry hasn’t clarified whether affected firms can appeal the cancellations or what specific deficiencies triggered the mass revocations. The decree lists the cancelled permits by number and location but doesn’t specify the total area covered or the estimated value of the exploration activities.

Cora Gold, one of the affected companies, told Reuters it had actually relinquished the permits over two years ago and hadn’t received formal notification of the cancellation. The company said the delayed administrative action had no impact on its current operations. Other major mining companies named in the decree haven’t yet responded publicly to the revocations.

This sweeping action reflects a broader trend across several African nations tightening control over natural resources. Similar reforms have occurred in Guinea and other countries, where governments have revoked dormant or non-compliant permits and implemented stricter regulations to enhance earnings from natural resources.

Mali ranks among Africa’s leading gold producers, with mining representing a major source of revenue and exports. However, the sector has faced mounting challenges from political instability and regulatory uncertainty in recent years. Industrial gold production is expected to fall short of its 2025 target due to disruptions at Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mine, the country’s largest gold asset.

The military-led government has simultaneously expanded partnerships with Russia through energy and mining agreements. Recent deals include an agreement to supply 160,000 to 200,000 metric tons of petroleum and agricultural products amid an Islamist militants-imposed fuel blockade that has crippled transport and forced nationwide school closures.

These Russian-backed initiatives build on earlier joint ventures in Mali’s mining sector, including projects in gold, uranium, and lithium, plus construction of a state-controlled gold refinery in Bamako. The deepening Russia-Mali relationship comes as Western mining companies navigate increasingly complex regulatory terrain in the West African nation.

The permit cancellations create fresh uncertainty for international investors weighing Mali’s mineral potential against mounting security concerns and shifting regulatory frameworks. For exploration companies, the lack of clarity on appeal mechanisms adds another layer of risk to operations in a country that’s become less predictable for foreign mining investment.