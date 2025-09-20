Malaysia Showcases Cultural Heritage to Deepen Ghana Relations

Malaysia reinforced its diplomatic commitment to Ghana through a comprehensive cultural showcase that emphasized expanding bilateral cooperation across trade, education, and tourism sectors.

The Malaysian High Commission in Accra hosted Malaysia Open Day 2025 on September 10, bringing together diplomatic corps members, business leaders, students, and the Malaysian diaspora in a strategic celebration of cultural heritage and partnership opportunities.

Acting High Commissioner Syed Nauzer Idid addressed attendees, emphasizing the strong relationship between both nations built on friendship, trade, and cultural exchange. The event served as a platform to introduce Malaysian culture while highlighting collaboration opportunities between the countries.

The celebration featured traditional Malaysian performances including Tarian Zapin and Tarian Dikir Puteri dances, alongside demonstrations of Pencak Silat martial arts. A notable moment saw Ghanaian performers executing Malaysian traditional dances, symbolizing the deepening cultural connections between both nations.

Authentic Malaysian cuisine prepared by PERWAKILAN Accra, the association of diplomats’ spouses, provided guests with culinary experiences including Beef Rendang, Kuih Lapis, and Banana Fritters. The dining experience showcased Malaysia’s multicultural heritage through its diverse food traditions.

The event strategically promoted Malaysian products and services in Ghana, featuring local companies with established Malaysian connections. Exhibitors included Adom Buy for Less Enterprises, which distributes Malaysian palm oil, KentMed Enterprises representing Alicafé and MyBiscuits brands, and Yinson, which maintains significant operational presence in Ghana.

Malaysia’s current chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) featured prominently in discussions, with officials highlighting the country’s leadership role in regional diplomacy. The High Commission emphasized Malaysia’s hosting responsibilities for upcoming ASEAN summits scheduled throughout 2025.

Educational cooperation emerged as a key partnership area, with officials promoting Malaysia as a destination for Ghanaian students seeking quality higher education. The Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) continues facilitating capacity building and knowledge exchange between both countries.

Tourism promotion focused on Visit Malaysia Year 2026, which targets 35.6 million tourist arrivals and aims to generate RM147.1 billion in tourism receipts. The High Commission collaborated with Ghanaian travel agencies Adansi Travels and Lamaira Travel & Tours to introduce travel opportunities and encourage greater people-to-people connectivity.

The event highlighted Malaysia’s position as a global halal industry leader, showcasing MIHAS 2025 to foster international collaboration. Discussions centered on securing global recognition for Ghana’s Bureau of Halal Certification, potentially opening international halal market access for Ghanaian businesses.

Malaysia’s halal certification recognition could create new trade and investment opportunities for Ghana, particularly in food processing and export sectors. The certification would enable Ghanaian companies to access Muslim-majority markets worldwide, representing significant economic potential.

The cultural diplomacy initiative reflects Malaysia’s broader strategy of strengthening relationships with African nations through soft power approaches. By combining cultural showcases with business promotion and educational opportunities, Malaysia demonstrates comprehensive engagement beyond traditional diplomatic channels.

Ghana and Malaysia share historical connections through the Non-Aligned Movement and both countries’ experiences with British colonialism. These shared backgrounds provide foundation for deeper cooperation across multiple sectors.

The Open Day concluded with thematic pavilions allowing guests to interact with exhibitors, enjoy ongoing cultural performances, and experience Malaysian hospitality. The event demonstrated Malaysia’s commitment to building lasting people-to-people connections rooted in mutual respect and cultural understanding.

Malaysia’s diplomatic approach in Ghana reflects broader Southeast Asian engagement strategies with African nations, emphasizing economic partnership, educational exchange, and cultural appreciation as pillars of international relations.