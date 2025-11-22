Malawi Requires Foreign Tourists to Pay Hotels in Hard Currency

Malawi has directed foreign tourists to settle hotel bills in dollars, euros and other hard currencies as the government scrambles to shore up dwindling foreign reserves.

Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha announced the measure on Friday during a mid year budget review, describing it as essential to preserving scarce foreign exchange amid mounting economic pressures. The policy represents one of several interventions aimed at tightening control over foreign currency flows and closing loopholes that authorities say have contributed to the depletion of reserves.

Mwanamvekha explained that foreign reserves have come under severe strain since the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) terminated earlier this year. The $175 million programme, approved in November 2023, automatically lapsed in May after no review was completed over an 18 month period. Only $35 million was disbursed before the facility ended. Some donors have also scaled back budget support, intensifying the shortage of foreign currency.

Under the new initiative, tourism businesses must apply for special licences that allow them to handle foreign exchange transactions directly with the central bank. Mwanamvekha said this arrangement will help save every available dollar and prevent leakage from the formal system.

The government is also tightening requirements for exporters. They now have 90 days instead of 120 to repatriate their earnings and must surrender any leftover foreign currency to authorities after covering import costs. Mwanamvekha said the shorter timeframe will ensure foreign exchange enters official channels more quickly, supporting reserve levels.

Malawi has additionally banned short term foreign exchange derivatives, citing abuse by some market participants. These complex contracts, used by banks to speculate on or hedge against movements in the kwacha, will remain prohibited until tighter regulations are established. Mwanamvekha warned that misuse of such instruments has undermined stability and contributed to currency volatility.

Analysts view the hotel payment requirement as a partial dollarization of the hospitality sector. Some upmarket hotels and lodges in Malawi already prefer or accept payment in hard currency, a practice that shields them from the kwacha’s instability. The new regulation formalizes this arrangement and extends it across the tourism industry, requiring visitors to carry or convert funds into foreign currency before paying for accommodation and related services.

The policy comes as Malawi grapples with severe macroeconomic distress. Gross foreign reserves dropped from $201 million in 2023 to $149 million in 2024, with further declines projected. The IMF estimates that reserves now cover barely 0.3 months of imports, far below the recommended minimum. Inflation remains elevated above 28 percent, driven by persistent money supply growth and exchange rate pressures. Public debt stands at 88 percent of gross domestic product, constraining the government’s ability to finance essential services.

The termination of the ECF marked a significant setback for Malawi’s stabilization efforts. The IMF cited difficulties in maintaining fiscal discipline amid elevated spending pressures and insufficient revenue mobilization. The fund also noted that the country’s foreign exchange system made it challenging to rebuild reserves and that external debt remained unsustainable due to incomplete restructuring.

Tourism operators will need to adjust quickly to the new licensing and payment requirements. The tourism sector contributes to foreign exchange earnings, and government hopes that capturing payments directly in hard currency will provide immediate relief to reserve levels. However, the measure could complicate travel logistics for visitors unaccustomed to carrying large amounts of cash or arranging foreign currency transactions in advance.

Mwanamvekha’s budget review reflects the broader challenges facing the newly elected administration of President Peter Mutharika, who took office in October following elections in September. The government inherited an economy marked by fuel shortages, debt distress, high inflation and a constrained business environment. Mutharika appointed Mwanamvekha, an economist and former banker who previously served as finance minister from 2016 to 2020, to steer economic policy during this critical period.

The revised fiscal plan presented by Mwanamvekha increases the national budget by K512.6 billion, from K8.077 trillion to K8.589 trillion, to account for revenue shortfalls and spending overruns experienced in the first half of the financial year. He pledged to adopt strict cash budgeting, align expenditure with available resources and implement controls to prevent further fiscal slippage.

Whether the tourism payment requirement and related measures will stabilize reserves remains uncertain. Economists have cautioned that administrative controls alone cannot address underlying structural imbalances, including low export competitiveness, high import dependence and an overvalued official exchange rate. The IMF has recommended a more flexible, market determined exchange rate, but the Mutharika administration has resisted devaluation, citing concerns about its impact on inflation and living costs.