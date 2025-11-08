Malawi Enforces Maize Export Ban Amid Deepening Food Crisis

Malawi is enforcing maize export restrictions to protect stocks of the staple grain, the trade ministry announced on Thursday, November 6, after the government forecast that a fifth of the population faces hunger following a below average harvest. The Ministry of Industrialization, Business, Trade and Tourism reiterated that the export of maize and maize based products remains restricted under the Control of Goods Act of 2018.

The restriction remains in effect as part of the government’s continued efforts to safeguard national food security, maintain price stability and protect the livelihoods of the majority of Malawians who depend on maize as their staple food, the ministry stated. Director of Trade in Goods Charity Musonzo warned that any individuals or businesses found violating this restriction will face appropriate legal action.

Malawi harvested 2.9 million metric tons of maize this year, against a national requirement of 3.7 million tons, according to the United States Famine Early Warning Systems Network, citing Malawi’s agriculture ministry. The substantial shortfall has left the southern African nation facing a severe food security crisis.

As many as 4 million Malawians face hunger between now and the next harvest in March 2026, according to a government food security report released in October by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC). This represents 22 percent of the country’s projected population of 18.5 million people. President Arthur Peter Mutharika described the situation as a national crisis during the official opening of the 2025 budget session of parliament and appealed for food aid from the international community.

Average maize prices in the country have shot up by at least 50 percent over the past year, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an initiative involving United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations. However, Chief Economist at the Don Consultancy Group, Chifi Mhango, told Channel Africa that maize prices had already dropped significantly since the government began importing grain from Zambia.

Just a month ago, the price of maize was over 100,000 Malawian kwacha per 50 kilogram bag, but now it has fallen to between 50,000 and 55,000 kwacha, Mhango explained. He described the export ban as a timely and necessary measure to ensure food stability, noting that it will help stabilize maize prices and prevent traders from hoarding maize to push up prices.

Aid agencies such as the World Food Programme (WFP) will this month launch relief efforts in Malawian districts with the biggest food deficits, a WFP spokesperson told Reuters. The programme, however, faces a budget deficit of 69 million dollars to meet its food distribution target, posing significant challenges to meeting the food distribution goals.

Malawi has ordered 200,000 tons of maize from Zambia to help plug its grain deficit. A fortnight before the export ban announcement, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Roza Fatchi Mbilizi and her Zambian counterpart Reuben Mtolo Phiri signed a deal to procure the grain in response to the worsening food situation.

Two weeks prior to the announcement, President Mutharika declared a state of national disaster in 11 districts. The prolonged dry spells that caused this year’s poor harvest are part of a pattern of climate related disasters that have affected Malawi’s food production over the last five years, including cyclones and other extreme weather events.

Grace Mijiga Mhango, president of the Grain Traders Association of Malawi, supported the restriction, stating that the country does not have enough maize and the measure is therefore in order. She noted that the restriction comes as government has positively responded to public outcry and will soon open up to buying maize locally.

While acknowledging that the ban may affect farmers who depend on exports, Chief Economist Mhango said domestic food needs must come first. You can’t export food when it is scarce at home. The local market remains strong for maize traders, he noted, urging the government to strengthen food reserves to cushion the country against future shortages.

Malawi has enforced maize export bans fairly continuously since 2005 in order to protect domestic food security, though research suggests such policies can have mixed effects. Studies indicate that while export bans may achieve short term goals of increasing food availability at lower prices, they can discourage agricultural production in the long run and tend to benefit urban non poor consumers more than poor rural farmers.

The export ban will remain in effect until Malawi’s food situation stabilizes, according to officials. The ministry urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected illegal export activities to authorities for swift investigation through the Ministry’s official communication channels.