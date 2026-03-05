Malawi Calls on Ghana to Export Its Digital Playbook Across Africa

Malawi has formally requested Ghana’s support in deploying digital infrastructure across its economy, with the West African nation’s Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George describing the request as part of a broader continental shift toward Africa-led technology solutions.

The request came from Malawi’s Minister of Information and Digitalization, Dr. Shadric Namalomba, during a bilateral meeting with George on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, which concluded Thursday. Dr. Namalomba asked Ghana to help develop fintech (financial technology) platforms, national digital identification systems, e-government portals, last-mile rural connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled applications.

“In fact, my colleague minister from Malawi specifically told me that his success as a minister solely depends on me and how I am able to get Ghanaian technology businesses to roll out their solutions in Malawi,” George said.

Zambia Precedent Fuels Regional Momentum

The Malawian approach follows a working visit to Zambia, where George accompanied President John Dramani Mahama with a delegation of 12 Ghanaian fintech and technology companies. The firms returned with approximately US$60 million worth of business deals secured within three days. George said the outcome signalled the depth of appetite across the continent for technology solutions built in Africa.

One Ghanaian company, Bahamus, is already operating in Malawi, providing broadcast monitoring systems, offering a foundation for deeper commercial engagement.

George said he plans to lead a delegation of between 15 and 20 Ghanaian technology firms to Malawi to support the rollout of national identification systems, fintech services and government digital portals. He added that he will share Ghana’s revised communications legislation and national AI strategy with Malawi as reference frameworks.

Malawi has also invited Ghanaian firms to participate in its upcoming Digital Innovation Week, where companies from both countries are expected to explore formal partnership arrangements. A Malawian delegation is expected to visit Ghana in the coming months to review the country’s digital governance systems.

License Passporting as the End Goal

Beyond the bilateral arrangement, George said Ghana is pursuing a wider regulatory agenda aimed at harmonising technology and financial regulations across African markets. He pointed out that Zambia’s financial sector regulations were benchmarked on the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) regulatory framework, arguing this makes it easier for a payment service provider (PSP) licensed in Ghana to seek recognition from the Zambian regulator and potentially Malawi.

The minister said the end objective is license passporting, a mechanism that would allow technology and financial firms licensed in Ghana to operate across multiple African countries without obtaining separate licences in each market. “That is when we will really be sovereign,” he said.

George framed the initiative in Pan-African terms, invoking the legacy of Ghana’s first president. “For me, if we move Ghanaian businesses into the continent that is the only way we can achieve Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s dream of Ghana’s independence being linked to the total liberation of the African continent,” he stated.