Makola Trader Demands GH¢2 Million From Telecel Over Unauthorized Image Use

A Makola Market trader has taken legal action against Telecel Ghana for allegedly using her photograph in a nationwide advertising campaign without permission.

Faustina Djagbele Abbey, an onion seller, filed a GH¢2 million lawsuit at the Accra High Court on May 23, claiming the telecom company violated her privacy rights by featuring her image in promotions for its “Telecel Red Save” digital savings product.

The court documents reveal Abbey only became aware of the campaign when customers and acquaintances began recognizing her from billboards and social media advertisements. “This has not only brought me unnecessary public attention but also strained my relationships and affected my peace of mind,” Abbey stated in her legal filing. Her lawyer, Bernard Owiredu Donkor of Thompson Law Consult, argues the unauthorized use constitutes a clear breach of Ghana’s Data Protection Act (2012), which requires explicit consent for commercial use of personal images.

Legal experts suggest the case could establish important precedents regarding image rights in Ghana’s digital economy, particularly for ordinary citizens. Telecel Ghana, which holds 17.2% of the country’s telecom market share according to 2024 industry reports, has yet to issue a public statement regarding the lawsuit. The plaintiff seeks both financial compensation and a court order for the immediate removal of all promotional materials featuring her likeness.

The outcome may influence how corporations approach marketing campaigns and obtain consent when using images of private citizens. As Ghana’s digital landscape expands, this case highlights growing tensions between commercial interests and individual privacy protections.