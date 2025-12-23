Makinde Declares He Will Not Support Tinubu in 2027

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has explained why he will not back President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027, warning that moves to weaken the opposition could damage Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

Speaking during a media chat at the Government House in Ibadan on Tuesday, Makinde said he attended a meeting involving Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and others, where Wike volunteered to hold the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. According to the governor, the offer was not requested by the president.

“I was in a meeting with the President and Wike and a few others, and Wike said to the President that I will hold PDP for you against 2027,” Makinde said. “So, we got up, and I asked Wike, did we agree to this?” The governor said he was shocked by the statement, which he described as a unilateral declaration made without consulting other party stakeholders.

Makinde stressed that while Wike is entitled to support Tinubu, he has chosen a different path and believes Nigerians must be free to make independent political choices. “The real issue is that Wike would like to support the President in 2027, that’s fine, it’s within his right to do that,” he said. “But also some of us that want democracy to survive in Nigeria, we don’t drift into a one party state, and we want to ensure that PDP survives, he should also allow us to do our own thing.”

The Oyo governor clarified that President Tinubu did not request Wike’s commitment on his behalf. “The President did not ask him; do this for me, he was the one who volunteered that I would do this,” Makinde said. He added that efforts to persuade Wike to reconsider his stance were unsuccessful, prompting his decision to distance himself from the arrangement.

“After he didn’t back off, I told him from that day that I would never be part of this,” Makinde stated. “Wike can support him, and that is within his right, but it is equally my right to decide who I will support and what role I will play in 2027.”

Makinde and Wike were both members of the G5, a group of five PDP governors who supported Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections. The group, which also included then governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Samuel Ortom of Benue, and Wike of Rivers, backed Tinubu after then PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu failed to step down for a southerner to replace him. The relationship between Makinde and Wike has since deteriorated following Tinubu’s victory.

The PDP held its convention in Oyo a few months ago and suspended Wike and other high ranking members of the party, such as former Governor Ayodele Fayose, for alleged anti party activities. Despite the suspension, Wike has insisted he remains a member of the PDP and has repeatedly said he would back Tinubu in the next presidential election.

Addressing speculation about his own ambitions, Makinde said he has the experience and credentials to contest the presidency in 2027. He cited his two terms as Oyo State governor, executive experience in public service, and a professional background that includes running a private company from the age of 29.

“I have heard people ask if I am positioning myself for the 2027 presidency. Let me make this clear: I am qualified. I am even overqualified,” the governor declared. “By the end of May 2027, by God’s grace, I would have completed two tenures as governor of Oyo State. Professionally, I ran a company from a very young age, at 29.”

Makinde compared his qualifications to those of President Tinubu, who served as Lagos State governor before ascending to the presidency. “Even the current president, what brought him to the table? He was governor of Lagos State,” he said.

The governor also shared details from his business career, stating that he secured his first major contract with Mobil worth one million United States dollars in 1997 when he was just 29 years old. “Within one year, I made one million dollars in my pocket. I was 29 in 1997,” he said. “Wike, perhaps at that time, had just left law school, and his next job was as a local government chairman.”

However, Makinde clarified that he is not currently fixated on whether he will run for president, emphasizing the need to evaluate the political environment and the broader survival of democracy. “Right now, I am not fixated on running or not running. If I correctly recalibrate the environment, then we need to go beyond PDP and talk about the survival of democracy,” he said.

The governor also spoke about the legacy he hopes to leave behind, emphasizing the need to build strong institutions rather than focusing only on physical infrastructure. According to him, while infrastructure projects can be forgotten over time, robust systems ensure lasting development and good governance. “We would love to be remembered for the institutions that we’re creating that will ensure good governance and sustainable development and growth long after we’ve left this place,” he said.

Makinde further addressed allegations of land grabbing linked to the Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project, explaining that the 500 metre corridor was officially gazetted on November 19, 2018, months before his administration took office in May 2019. He said the 110 kilometre circular road is designed to reduce traffic congestion in Ibadan, meet modern motorway standards, and function as an industrial and commercial corridor to boost the state’s economy.

The circular road was originally conceived by former Governor Rashidi Ladoja and was renamed the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road in September 2022 by Makinde’s administration. The project is being implemented in phases, with the first 32 kilometre section flagged off in 2022.

On compensation for affected residents, the governor said his administration is taking a humane approach, offering payments even to residents without formal land documents, as long as they can provide proof of residence to support resettlement. “We are not just demolishing; we are compensating people humanely, even those without proper documentation, as long as they can prove they lived there,” he said.

The Oyo State government has maintained that the corridor alignment was established before the current administration took office, pointing to the 2018 gazette notice as proof that the project route was determined by the previous administration.

Makinde’s comments highlight the deepening divisions within the PDP, with factions emerging ahead of the 2027 elections. One faction, led by Wike, is seen as leaning toward President Tinubu, while another, aligned with Makinde and other party leaders, seeks to maintain the PDP as a strong opposition force.

The PDP zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South in August 2025, paving the way for Makinde and other southern politicians to contest the party’s nomination. The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) also confirmed Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman and upheld the current National Working Committee (NWC) zoning formula for the November elective convention held in Ibadan.