Majority of Ghanaians Want Emergency Declaration on Mining Crisis

A decisive majority of Ghanaians are demanding President John Dramani Mahama declare a state of emergency to combat illegal mining, with 76.3% of citizens supporting the drastic measure according to a comprehensive national survey by Africa Policy Lens (APL). The poll reveals widespread dissatisfaction with current government efforts to protect the country’s water bodies and forest reserves from galamsey devastation.

The survey, conducted between September 16-21, 2025, engaged 6,247 adult Ghanaians drawn from the certified 2024 voter register, providing what researchers describe as a nationally representative sample. The findings follow President Mahama’s September 10 Meet the Press engagement, where he addressed the contentious illegal mining crisis plaguing Ghana’s environmental resources.

Environmental concerns have reached critical levels, with 98.3% of respondents expressing worry about declining water quality due to illegal mining activities. Only 1.7% indicated they were not concerned about the environmental degradation affecting freshwater ecosystems and forest reserves across the nation.

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has intensified pressure on President Mahama to declare a state of emergency, citing over 7,000 excavators causing mass environmental destruction throughout the country. Record global gold prices nearing $3,000 per gram have triggered the worst illegal mining surge in Ghana’s history, claiming over 960 families’ farmlands and threatening national water security.

Public dissatisfaction with government performance is stark, with 67.1% of Ghanaians expressing dissatisfaction with current measures to protect water bodies and forests. Only 32.9% expressed satisfaction with existing anti-galamsey interventions. Similarly, 58.2% believe the government is not doing enough to combat illegal mining’s environmental impacts.

Despite overwhelming public support for emergency measures, skepticism persists about political willingness to act. Two-thirds of respondents (67%) identified political considerations as the primary barrier preventing emergency declaration, while 22.4% cited threats to livelihoods and 10.6% argued insufficient evidence of environmental damage.

President Mahama is not against calls for a state of emergency but believes the measure must be taken at the right time, according to Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu. However, the President has ruled out declaring a state of emergency in the interim, stating that practical measures are already in place to address the crisis.

The demographic breakdown of survey participants shows 87% male and 13% female respondents, with 77.8% having attained post-secondary education qualifications. This educational profile suggests the findings reflect informed public opinion on complex environmental policy issues.

APL’s findings underscore what researchers describe as “a trust deficit in political leadership” regarding environmental priorities versus executive decision-making. Dr. George Domfe, APL President and Development Economist at the University of Ghana, alongside Dr. Eric Boakye Yiadom, Director of Publicity and Financial Economist at the University of Professional Studies Accra, emphasized the urgent need for transparent governance in addressing Ghana’s environmental crisis.

A state of emergency could enable deployment of soldiers and police to flush out illegal miners, destruction of excavators, and securing of polluted water bodies, according to policy experts analyzing potential implementation mechanisms.

Opposition to emergency declaration centers on 61.5% of Ghanaians disagreeing with the government’s decision not to declare such measures for forest reserves and water bodies. This resistance reflects growing frustration with conventional approaches that many perceive as ineffective against the scale of environmental destruction.

The survey results emerge amid escalating calls from civil society organizations, environmental groups, and policy experts for decisive action. Environmental advocate Dr. Oduro Osae has urged the President to consider emergency declaration to demonstrate clear commitment, noting Parliament’s ability to be recalled despite current recess.

The data reveals complex tensions between public environmental priorities and perceived political constraints, highlighting challenges facing the Mahama administration as it balances competing interests while addressing one of Ghana’s most pressing ecological crises. The findings suggest that public patience with incremental approaches may be exhausting as environmental degradation accelerates.