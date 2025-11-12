Majority Leader Files Contempt Complaint Against Afenyo-Markin Over ECOWAS Parliament Attendance

The Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, has formally lodged a complaint with the Speaker of Parliament against Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accusing him of acts of contempt of Parliament and breach of parliamentary privilege. The complaint stems from Afenyo-Markin’s participation in an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament session despite being removed from Ghana’s official delegation.

On July 22, 2025, Parliament of Ghana passed a resolution, constituting Ghana’s delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, explicitly removing Mr Afenyo-Markin’s name from the list. The Majority Leader proposed that Afenyo-Markin be replaced with his deputy, Patricia Appiagyei, to meet the 30% female quota specified by ECOWAS. The initially advertised delegation included George Ricketts-Hagan as Leader, with members including Emmanuel Kwame Bedzrah, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, Eric Afful, Dominic Napare, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, and Dr Bryan Acheampong, plus Millicent Yeboah Amankwah as observer.

During the ECOWAS Parliament session held in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, from September 25–28, 2025, Ghana’s delegation encountered Mr Afenyo-Markin seated among members of Ghana’s delegation, despite his removal. His action led to ECOWAS initially refusing to swear in Ghana’s delegation until the issue was resolved. Mr Ayariga recounted that he had to personally intervene and threatened Ghana’s withdrawal from ECOWAS before the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament eventually swore in four members of Ghana’s delegation.

In his submission to Speaker Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Ayariga cited Order 30 and Order 31(O) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which outline acts constituting contempt of Parliament. Mr Ayariga stressed that Mr Afenyo-Markin’s attendance at the ECOWAS session was in “clear defiance” of Parliament’s resolution, thereby undermining the authority of the House. He argued that by defying Parliament’s resolution and attending the Port Harcourt session, the Minority Leader affronted the dignity and authority of Parliament.

According to Mr Ayariga, contempt included obstructing or impeding Parliament in the performance of its functions, obstructing, or impeding the Speaker, a Member, or an Officer of Parliament in the discharge of their duties and affronting the dignity or authority of Parliament and bringing the name of Parliament into disrepute. The Majority Leader insisted that Afenyo-Markin’s actions fell squarely within these provisions and urged the Speaker to refer the Minority Leader to the Privileges Committee for processing.

Afenyo-Markin’s status as Third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament remains valid and that he continues to serve as a permanent member of the body. This standing position appears to be at the heart of the dispute, with the Minority Leader potentially claiming authority to attend based on his ECOWAS Parliament office rather than national delegation membership.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has acknowledged receipt of the complaint and announced that he will make a determination on the matter on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after reviewing all the details. The Speaker will decide whether to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee for investigation and possible sanctions should Afenyo-Markin be found culpable.

The complaint represents the latest escalation in tensions between the Majority and Minority leadership. The two leaders recently clashed during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, leading Speaker Bagbin to apologize to the Judiciary and warn lawmakers about parliamentary decorum. The Majority Leader, who represents Bawku Central, has urged that appropriate sanctions be applied if the Privileges Committee finds the Minority Leader guilty of contempt.