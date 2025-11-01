Major Partnership Targets Africa’s Foundational Learning Crisis

Human Capital Africa and the Hempel Foundation have launched a landmark two year partnership aimed at transforming foundational learning outcomes across sub Saharan Africa, targeting what education experts describe as one of the continent’s most pressing development challenges. The initiative, announced at the 2025 ADEA Triennale in Accra on October 28, focuses on strengthening political commitment, accountability, and data driven reform to ensure every African child can read, write, and count by age ten.

The partnership was unveiled during a closed door session at the Association for the Development of Education in Africa’s Triennale, attended by senior representatives from both organizations alongside key education leaders and development partners. The collaboration represents a strategic effort to embed foundational learning at the heart of education systems across the continent, fostering stronger political leadership and evidence based decision making.

Africa’s foundational learning crisis has reached staggering proportions. Despite being home to the world’s fastest growing youth population, nine out of ten children in sub Saharan Africa cannot read or perform basic mathematics by age ten. That statistic represents more than a failure of individual students; it’s a systemic breakdown with profound economic consequences. The World Bank estimates this learning crisis could cost the global economy $21 trillion in lifetime earnings measured in present value.

Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, Founder and Chair of Human Capital Africa and Nigeria’s former Education Minister, emphasized that the solutions already exist. What’s missing is political will and the partnerships needed to scale those solutions effectively. Foundational learning becomes achievable when governments lead decisively, accountability mechanisms are clear, and the private sector plus philanthropy step up alongside public institutions, she stated during the announcement.

The partnership between these two organizations exemplifies what collaboration can accomplish when anchored in evidence, transparency, and shared conviction that every African child deserves genuine opportunity to learn. It’s not about inventing new pedagogical approaches; it’s about creating the conditions for proven interventions to reach millions of children currently left behind by education systems that fail them.

Anders Holm, CEO of the Hempel Foundation based in Denmark, stressed that accelerating progress requires three interlocking elements: strong political leadership, robust accountability, and smart use of data and evidence. Through this partnership with Human Capital Africa, the Foundation aims to strengthen all three components simultaneously, helping governments position foundational learning at the heart of national policies while tracking progress more effectively and translating data into tangible classroom improvements.

The partnership will drive transformation across multiple levels. At the policy level, it plans to build and sustain high level political momentum by engaging Heads of State, Ministers of Education and Finance, plus other senior leaders. The goal is positioning foundational learning as a top development priority rather than treating it as just another education initiative competing for attention and resources.

A core pillar involves strengthening the African Foundational Learning Ministerial Coalition, a minister led platform for peer learning, collaboration, and mutual accountability. By reinforcing this coalition, the partnership hopes to help Ministers champion foundational learning within their own countries, foster cross country exchange of effective practices, and sustain shared purpose across borders. This work will also lay groundwork for a continental accountability mechanism to track progress and guide reform, ensuring political commitments translate into measurable outcomes for children rather than remaining aspirational rhetoric.

Complementing this advocacy focus, the partnership will support governments in Malawi and Uganda to embed data use and accountability at system and district levels. By applying tools such as the Adoption Tracker and FLAT (Foundational Learning Assessment Tool), it aims to strengthen monitoring, promote evidence based decision making, and ensure lessons from classrooms inform policy at every level of education systems.

The challenge isn’t lack of knowledge about what works. Research from successful interventions in places like Sobral, Brazil, demonstrates that dramatic improvements are possible when systems align around clear goals, provide teachers with structured support, and hold everyone accountable for results. Human Capital Africa has been working to replicate similar models in African contexts, implementing Sobral inspired pilot districts in both Malawi and Uganda.

These pilot districts serve as proof points, demonstrating how evidence based interventions like structured pedagogy, targeted teacher training, and robust monitoring systems can transform educational outcomes. The idea is creating replicable models that can scale nationally and across other African countries, showing that with right strategies and commitment, it’s possible to reverse the learning crisis significantly.

However, political will remains the crucial variable. Many African teachers require additional training to effectively teach foundational literacy and numeracy. There’s pressing need for more support and coaching for educators, many of whom are significantly underpaid considering the enormous responsibility they carry. Without addressing both the technical capacity and working conditions of teachers, even the best designed interventions struggle to achieve sustainable impact.

The timing of this partnership coincides with growing recognition among African leaders that the learning crisis threatens the continent’s future prosperity. Former presidents including Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, Joyce Banda of Malawi, Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia have issued urgent calls to action, proposing that every African president become a “Chief Learning Officer” championing foundational learning as the cornerstone of education policy.

The African Union has declared 2025 to 2034 as the Decade of Education, creating policy space for sustained focus on educational transformation. The new Continental Education Strategy for Africa 2026 to 2035 (CESA 26 to 35) explicitly prioritizes foundational learning, recognizing it as prerequisite for achieving broader human capital development goals outlined in the AU’s Agenda 2063.

The Hempel Foundation brings global perspective and resources focused specifically on improving reading and math proficiency in low resource settings. The Denmark based philanthropic organization invests in cost effective, scalable solutions while promoting stronger government leadership to end the global learning crisis. Its partnership with Human Capital Africa leverages local knowledge, continental networks, and advocacy capacity that international organizations often lack.

Human Capital Africa, since its founding, has worked to close the gap between evidence and action on foundational learning. The organization collaborates with governments, regional bodies, and education stakeholders to promote improved foundational learning outcomes for children under ten through awareness raising, policy adoption, and data driven action. Ezekwesili’s background as former World Bank Vice President for the Africa Region, where she oversaw over $40 billion in development projects across 48 countries, brings both technical expertise and political credibility to this work.

The partnership’s two year timeframe reflects recognition that systemic change takes time but also creates urgency around demonstrating results. If governments, development partners, and civil society can align around common goals and accountability frameworks within this period, there’s potential to catalyze broader movement across the continent. Failure, however, would reinforce skepticism about whether Africa can solve its own education challenges without perpetual dependence on external actors.

The emphasis on data use and accountability addresses a persistent weakness in many African education systems. Too often, decisions get made based on anecdotal evidence, political considerations, or inherited practices rather than rigorous analysis of what actually improves student learning. By embedding data use at system and district levels, the partnership aims to create culture where evidence guides resource allocation, teacher support, and curriculum decisions.

Regional alignment represents another strategic priority. When countries share successful approaches, learn from each other’s mistakes, and hold each other accountable for progress, reforms tend to stick better than when individual nations work in isolation. The Ministerial Coalition provides platform for this kind of sustained regional collaboration, creating peer pressure and peer support simultaneously.

The stakes extend beyond education itself. In an era when artificial intelligence and automation are transforming global labor markets, foundational skills become even more critical. The World Economic Forum’s 2025 Future of Jobs Report emphasizes that as automation accelerates, uniquely human capabilities like analytical thinking, problem solving, resilience, and leadership grow increasingly valuable. These higher order skills can only develop on foundation of strong literacy, numeracy, and socio emotional learning established in early grades.

For Africa, with its rapidly growing youth population, the choice is stark. Either invest seriously in foundational learning now and prepare young people for dynamic global economy, or watch as demographic dividend becomes demographic crisis with millions of young Africans lacking skills needed for productive employment. The economic opportunity cost of inaction, as the World Bank’s $21 trillion estimate suggests, dwarfs the investment required to fix education systems.

The partnership between Human Capital Africa and the Hempel Foundation won’t solve this crisis alone. But if it successfully strengthens political commitment, demonstrates what’s possible through pilot programs in Malawi and Uganda, and creates continental accountability mechanisms that work, it could catalyze much broader transformation. The next two years will reveal whether Africa can translate growing awareness of the learning crisis into sustained action that changes millions of children’s lives.