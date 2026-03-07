Mahama’s Scaled-Down Independence Parade Saves 95% on Cost, Minister Says

The government has defended its decision to strip back Ghana’s 69th Independence Day celebrations to a modest ceremony at the Jubilee House forecourt, with Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu revealing that the move cut the cost of the event by 95%, bringing the bill down from approximately GH¢20 million to GH¢1.5 million.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, March 7, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the decision was initiated by President John Dramani Mahama shortly after the administration assumed office, following concerns about the rising cost and the physical strain the traditional parade placed on participants.

He disclosed that the most recent Independence Day celebration under the previous administration cost approximately GH¢15 million, and that a full-scale return to the Independence Square, which would require around 60 contingents drawn from the security services and schools, would have cost even more.

Beyond the financial argument, the minister pointed to welfare concerns. He said long hours of standing in the sun during rehearsals and the parade itself had caused health incidents among participants in previous years. “We have had instances where some of the military officers and schoolchildren have passed out because they had to stand in the sun for several hours,” he said, describing the traditional format as placing undue stress on participants.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu acknowledged that the scaled-down format came at a cost to public participation. “At the Independence Square or regional capitals, people can come in their numbers and support the process. That is a regrettable effect of having to cut down,” he said. Despite that, he maintained the tradeoff was justified. “The feedback has been great,” he added.

The 69th anniversary was celebrated under the theme “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope,” with a parade at the Jubilee House forecourt attended by ministers of state, the diplomatic corps, and invited members of the public. The Special Guest of Honour was Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Michael Drew, while President Mahama served as reviewing officer and Commander-in-Chief.