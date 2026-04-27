Chief of Staff’s Week-Long 60th Birthday Bash Revives Questions Over Mahama’s Party Ban

Julius Debrah's celebrations, which included a Jubilee House gathering hosted by the President himself, have prompted public questions about whether the directive applies equally to all appointees.

Questions are circulating on social media after Ghana’s Chief of Staff Julius Debrah marked his 60th birthday with a week-long series of celebrations, reviving debate over President John Dramani Mahama’s directive banning government appointees from organising lavish birthday parties.

The directive was disclosed publicly on May 11, 2025, when Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu told TV3 that the President had banned appointees from holding birthday parties and other forms of lavish celebrations. The ban was framed as part of a broader effort to instil a culture of modesty and restraint among officials serving under the administration. President Mahama simultaneously launched a Code of Conduct and Ethics for political appointees, stating he expected full compliance. “This is a government of shared responsibility, and there will be no sacred cows,” he said at the time.

Debrah, who was born on April 24, 1966, marked his 60th birthday with activities spread across several days. The celebrations began with a donation of items to the Village of Hope Orphanage in Gomoa Fetteh on behalf of the Chief of Staff. On the main day, April 24, President Mahama revealed at a Jubilee House gathering that he had devised a ruse to bring Debrah into the office. “He said today he wasn’t coming to the office. I was asked to deliver him to the office. So I told him some Dubai businessmen are here,” the President explained, describing how Debrah was led into a surprise birthday celebration attended by senior government officials and associates.

On April 26, President Mahama personally attended a thanksgiving service held in Debrah’s honour at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Trassaco in Accra. Speaking at the service, Mahama praised Debrah as a loyal and efficient public servant, welcoming him into what he called the “Senior Citizens Club.” Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was also in attendance, alongside senior government officials, church leaders, and well-wishers. The occasion drew additional attention when an emotional moment involving Debrah’s apology to Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye over controversy linked to remarks by Free Zones Authority Chief Executive Dr. Mary Awusi was widely shared and discussed on social media.

Social media users have since questioned whether the President’s directive against lavish birthday parties applies equally to all appointees, or whether senior officials close to the President operate under different expectations. Critics have pointed specifically to the Chief of Staff’s position, arguing that his office is expected to set the standard for compliance with presidential directives rather than appear at the centre of the kind of celebrations the directive was meant to discourage.

Neither the Presidency nor the Office of the Chief of Staff had issued a statement in response to the public commentary as of Monday, April 27.