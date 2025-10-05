Mahama’s galamsey meeting: Praise or pressure? – Kay Codjoe

I was eager to watch Friday’s engagement between President John Dramani Mahama and Civil Society Organisations. Truly eager. For once, it felt as though Ghana might finally confront its greatest environmental crime head on. I tuned in with anticipation, expecting piercing questions, uncomfortable truths, and a bold confrontation of power.

What I saw was mixed.

The October 3 meeting at Jubilee House brought together CSOs, religious leaders, and key stakeholders to discuss sustainable solutions to illegal mining’s devastation. The President deserves credit for opening his doors and inviting voices that have criticized government inaction on galamsey. That openness itself represents something valuable in a democracy where leaders often shield themselves from uncomfortable conversations.

But openness alone doesn’t solve crises. And galamsey is a crisis of catastrophic proportions, threatening Ghana’s water bodies, forests, and future. The meeting needed to produce more than warm words about collaboration. It needed concrete commitments, timelines, and accountability mechanisms that give Ghanaians confidence their government means business this time.

President Mahama told attendees to “continue to put our feet to the fire,” acknowledging that citizen advocacy and pressure are crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability. That’s the right sentiment. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: citizens shouldn’t have to pressure their government to protect water bodies from poisoning or forests from destruction. Environmental protection should be non negotiable, not something requiring constant public agitation.

The meeting’s format raised questions. A musical interlude featuring an anti galamsey song composed by gospel artiste Nacee offered symbolic value but consumed time that could have addressed substantive policy details. Songs don’t stop excavators. Enforcement does. Legal consequences do. Political will demonstrated through action does.

Some participants praised the President’s commitment and willingness to engage. Fair enough. But Ghana has seen galamsey commitments before, from multiple administrations. We’ve heard promises about task forces, Operation Vanguard, inter ministerial committees, and coordinated responses. Meanwhile, illegal mining continues devastating our environment at alarming scale.

Critics, including the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament, dismissed the gathering as “a meeting with praise singers” designed to divert attention from calls for declaring a state of emergency on galamsey. That’s harsh, perhaps, but it captures legitimate frustration. When citizens demand emergency measures and receive dialogue sessions instead, they question whether government appreciates the urgency.

The state of emergency question hangs over every galamsey discussion now. Would declaring one actually help? Could it provide the legal framework for more aggressive enforcement? Or would it simply be another dramatic gesture without corresponding action? These questions deserved thorough exploration during the CSO meeting.

What concrete outcomes emerged from Friday’s engagement? Did the President commit to specific timelines for prosecuting galamsey kingpins? Did government announce enhanced penalties for politicians whose constituents engage in illegal mining? Did anyone discuss why previous anti galamsey initiatives failed and how this effort will differ?

Without clear answers to such questions, the meeting risks becoming another talking session that generates headlines but doesn’t change realities on the ground. Ghanaians watching their rivers turn brown and their forests disappear need more than assurances. They need visible action.

The CSOs attending bore responsibility too. This was their moment to push hard, to demand specifics, to make the President uncomfortable if necessary. Confronting power requires courage, especially when invited to the seat of government. Did they ask the hard questions? Did they insist on measurable commitments? Or did the setting’s formality soften their advocacy edge?

I don’t question these organizations’ dedication to fighting galamsey. Many have risked much to keep this issue prominent when political will wavered. But Friday presented a unique opportunity for direct presidential engagement. If that opportunity passed without extracting concrete commitments, when will the next one come?

President Mahama’s invitation itself demonstrates he understands galamsey threatens Ghana’s future. His acknowledgment that advocacy groups should maintain pressure shows political awareness. But understanding and acknowledgment don’t equal solutions. Ghana needs its President to move beyond recognizing the problem toward implementing responses that actually work.

The meeting revealed a fundamental tension in Ghana’s governance. We want our leaders accessible and consultative, willing to engage critics and listen to diverse voices. That’s healthy democracy. But we also need decisiveness, particularly on crises threatening national wellbeing. Can a President be both consultative and decisive? That’s the balance Mahama must strike on galamsey.

Previous administrations failed this balance. The Akufo Addo government talked tough on galamsey while party officials allegedly profited from it. Citizens watched promises evaporate as political calculations outweighed environmental imperatives. That history makes Ghanaians skeptical of any government’s galamsey commitments, regardless of party.

This skepticism isn’t cynicism for its own sake. It’s earned through years of watching governments prioritize short term political interests over long term environmental sustainability. Breaking that pattern requires not just different rhetoric but fundamentally different approaches backed by visible enforcement that doesn’t exempt the powerful.

What happens next matters more than what happened Friday. Will we see prosecutions of galamsey financiers? Will politicians whose constituents destroy water bodies face consequences? Will communities see tangible improvements in environmental protection? Or will this meeting fade into the long list of galamsey discussions that changed nothing?

The President asked CSOs to keep the pressure on. They should. But Ghanaians shouldn’t need to maintain constant pressure for government to perform its basic environmental protection duties. That’s not healthy governance. It’s governance failure compensated by citizen activism.

Ghana deserves better. We deserve a government that treats environmental destruction as the existential threat it is, not as another issue requiring stakeholder consultations before deciding whether to act. Our water bodies can’t wait for endless dialogue. Our forests can’t survive more years of promised action without actual enforcement.

I wanted Friday’s meeting to mark a turning point. Perhaps it will. But turning points require turns, not just talk about turning. President Mahama has Ghana’s attention on this issue. What he does with that attention in coming weeks will determine whether this engagement represented genuine commitment or another exercise in managing public frustration without addressing root causes.

The galamsey fight isn’t about meetings. It’s about political will strong enough to confront powerful interests profiting from environmental destruction. It’s about enforcement systems that actually work. It’s about consequences for lawbreakers regardless of their political connections. It’s about choosing Ghana’s future over immediate political convenience.

Did Friday’s CSO engagement advance these goals? Time will tell. But time is precisely what Ghana’s environment doesn’t have. Every day of inadequate response means more rivers poisoned, more forests destroyed, more futures compromised. Good intentions and open dialogue matter, but they don’t clean water or restore degraded land.

President Mahama invited CSOs to put government’s feet to the fire. Consider those feet officially warned. Now let’s see whether the heat produces action or just more smoke.