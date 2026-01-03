Mahama’s first year under scrutiny as Dr John Kpikpi demands accountability over recovered funds

As Ghana reflects on the first year of President John Dramani Mahama’s return to office, questions continue to emerge over the pace of economic recovery, the fight against corruption, and the management of key state interventions. While some gains have been recorded in stabilising the economy, concerns about transparency and accountability remain central to public discourse.

Apostle Dr John Kpikpi, Senior Pastor of City of God Church and 2024 presidential candidate of the Progressive Alliance of Ghana (PAG), has described the administration’s performance over the past year as mixed, commending efforts to stabilise the economy but criticising what he sees as a half-hearted approach to dealing with corruption and alleged financial losses linked to the Goldbod initiative.

Speaking to the media at the 31st Night Watch Service, Dr Kpikpi acknowledged that the government has taken bold economic steps that have helped to stabilise the exchange rate and ease inflationary pressures.

“One year of John Mahama in office, I would say, is mixed. They have taken some bold steps, particularly in stabilising the exchange rate against the dollar, and that has helped to reduce inflation. From that point of view, they seem to have gained some control over the economy.”

However, he expressed deep concern about how corruption cases involving officials of the previous administration are being handled, arguing that the lack of detailed public disclosure undermines confidence in the anti-corruption drive.

“We are told that hundreds of millions of cedis or dollars have been recovered, but Ghanaians are not told who stole the money, how much was actually recovered, or where that money will be used. You cannot just steal public funds, return some of it, and be allowed to go free. There must be consequences, and the law must take its full course.”

Dr Kpikpi stressed that transparency is critical, insisting that the public must be informed whether all stolen funds have been recovered, what punishments have been applied, and how recovered monies will be used to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

On the alleged losses in Goldbod operations referenced by the International Monetary Fund, Dr Kpikpi said although the concept behind Goldbod is sound, its implementation must be safeguarded against abuse.

“The idea itself is not wrong, but it must be carried through with integrity and efficiency. If people are already finding ways to steal money because it involves gold, then we are digging a hole for ourselves. If something is going wrong, it must be fixed quickly so the policy can truly benefit the nation.” He concluded

By Bawa Musah