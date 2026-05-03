Mahama’s Executive Secretary Airlifted to London for Treatment

Dr Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama, has been flown to London for urgent medical treatment, sources have told Asaase Radio, as the Presidency remains silent on the matter.

According to the report, Dr Mahama was airlifted on Thursday April 23 after initially receiving care in Accra. He is said to be stable and responding positively to treatment.

Before his evacuation, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in mid-April and was reportedly showing signs of improvement before doctors recommended specialist care abroad. The exact nature of his illness has not been officially disclosed, though sources suggest it may be linked to complications from diabetes and is said to have significantly affected his mobility. These claims have not been confirmed by the Presidency.

The Presidency has issued no formal statement, drawing public attention to the contrast with how similar cases have been handled. In March 2025, when Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang fell ill and was subsequently flown abroad for treatment, the Presidency issued a prompt official communication confirming her condition and planned travel. She returned to Ghana approximately a month later.

The handling of the Bediatuo Asante case in October 2024 provides another point of comparison. Nana Bediatuo Asante, who served as Executive Secretary to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, suffered a stroke while on official duties in the United States and the Presidency issued an immediate statement. He has since been undergoing physiotherapy in Ghana.

Dr Callistus Mahama holds a PhD in Land Law from the University of Cambridge and served as Head of the Local Government Service before being appointed to his current role by President Mahama in January 2025.