Mahama’s Call for Resource Sovereignty at UNGA Deserves National Pride – PNC National Chairman Awingobit

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has expressed unreserved admiration for President John Dramani Mahama, following his impassioned address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Samson Asaki Awingobit, National Chairman of the PNC, said Ghanaians “cannot be more proud” of a leader daring enough to challenge the global status quo.

Speaking at the PNC’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Sunyani, in the Bono Region, Mr. Awingobit described President Mahama’s remarks at the UN as not only bold but deeply reflective of a leader committed to Africa’s dignity and sovereignty.

“What we saw was more than rhetoric, it was the voice of a president who truly believes in Ghana’s future and Africa’s rightful place on the global stage,” he said.

In his address to world leaders, President Mahama struck a chord with powerful calls for reform, justice, and African self-determination. Among several pointed statements, he stressed the need for Africa to exercise sovereignty over its natural resources. Echoing that, the days of parceling out vast concession areas to foreign interests for exploitation must come to an end.

Mr. Awingobit emphasized that the PNC had long championed the very principles President Mahama articulated at the UN General Assembly. He said successive Ghanaian administrations should take a firmer stance against the continuing exploitation of our natural wealth by foreign powers who often offer meagre returns in exchange. He called Mahama’s address a vindication of the party’s long-held position.

The PNC’s NEC meeting also reviewed internal strategies for strengthening the party’s grassroots base and organizational structure ahead of future elections. Bernard Mornah, the PNC’s 2024 presidential candidate and party leader, announced a roadmap for renewing internal leadership. He announced that the party’s Constituency and regional primaries are to be held by end of 2026

While the National Delegates Congress scheduled for 2027 will elect new national officers and the party’s flagbearer.

Mornah appealed for unity within the PNC and proposed that all Nkrumahist-inclined parties unite behind a single, formidable front ahead of the 2028 general elections.