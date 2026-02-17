Mahama’s 2030 Raw Export Ban: Bold Vision, Hard Road Ahead

President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration at the Accra Reset Addis Reckoning on February 14 that no raw mineral ores and no unprocessed cocoa beans will leave Ghana’s shores by 2030 drew a standing ovation from a gathering of African leaders, economists and multilateral officials at the margins of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit. It also drew immediate scrutiny from development economists who welcomed the ambition but pointed to the distance between the declaration and the structural terrain that must be crossed to make it real.

The announcement, made at the Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa in the presence of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat Secretary-General Wamkele Mene, represented perhaps Mahama’s most specific and time-bound economic commitment since returning to office in January 2025. It was not rhetorical. He named the commodities: manganese, bauxite, iron ore and unprocessed cocoa beans. He set a date. And he linked the pledge directly to an immediate policy action: ending the foreign-currency syndicated loan system that has for over 30 years financed Ghana’s annual cocoa purchases by collateralising the beans as security.

The two announcements are deeply connected. Ghana has the capacity to process 400,000 tonnes of cocoa beans locally but has been unable to allocate those beans to domestic processors because they are pledged as collateral to foreign lenders. Under the new plan, government will raise bonds in Ghana cedis to finance cocoa purchases locally, removing the need to pledge beans to foreign lenders, which Mahama said will immediately free up 400,000 tonnes for domestic processing, creating jobs and keeping more value within the country.

The cocoa announcement is therefore both immediate and structural. It breaks a financing architecture that has been in place since the post-independence era and that critics have long described as one of the most enduring vestiges of colonial economic subordination. Ghana ships the beans, foreign traders and processors capture the butter, powder and liquor value, and Ghana imports the chocolate at a premium. The government has also mandated that from the 2026-27 season, a minimum of 50 per cent of all cocoa beans must be processed locally, with all remaining 2025-26 season beans allocated for domestic processing.

Breaking the Guggisberg Model

The economic structure Mahama is seeking to dismantle has deep roots. Ghana’s post-colonial economy inherited what historians and economists describe as the Guggisberg model, centred on primary commodity exports including cocoa, gold, bauxite, manganese and, more recently, iron ore, with the value chain largely captured abroad. The country exports raw materials and imports the finished goods they eventually become, often at multiples of the export price.

The logic of Mahama’s 2030 commitment is straightforward: retain value locally, create skilled industrial jobs, build manufacturing capacity and strengthen the cedi through higher-value exports. The same logic has been articulated by African leaders across multiple generations and multiple summits. What distinguishes the Addis Reckoning announcement is the specificity of the instruments proposed. Beyond cocoa and minerals, Mahama proposed conflict-free mineral certification, strengthened pan-African payment systems, digital skills passports linked to the AfCFTA, and intelligence systems for critical mineral supply chains.

The Accra Reset initiative envisions restructuring Africa’s economic relations with global powers by prioritising value addition, industrialisation and resource sovereignty as the pathway to prosperity for the continent’s 1.4 billion people. It was first launched by Mahama at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026 and has attracted support from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Brazil, India, Indonesia and Barbados.

The Financing Question

The most immediate challenge is capital. Turning bauxite into alumina, manganese into refined alloys, iron ore into steel and cocoa beans into fully processed chocolate and confectionery products requires industrial infrastructure that does not currently exist at scale in Ghana. Modern processing plants, power supply guarantees, port upgrades and skilled technical labour represent a multi-billion dollar investment requirement over a relatively compressed timeline.

Ghana completed its International Monetary Fund (IMF) debt restructuring programme in 2024 following a sovereign default in 2022, leaving public finances fragile and the fiscal space for large capital commitments limited. The domestic bond market, while active, has never been tested at the scale that financing a full industrial transformation would require. Long-term patient capital, the type that industrial policy demands, is structurally scarce in a high-interest-rate environment where shorter-term instruments offer competitive returns.

The cocoa domestic bond proposal is the first test of whether this financing model can work. If government can successfully raise cedi-denominated bonds at rates competitive enough to replace the syndicated foreign currency facilities without triggering inflationary pressure or crowding out private sector borrowing, it will establish a proof of concept for the broader resource sovereignty agenda.

Contractual and Legal Constraints

Ghana’s mineral sector is governed by a web of long-term offtake agreements, bilateral investment treaties and financing arrangements that were not designed with a raw export ban in mind. International commodity traders and refiners who hold current contracts did not anticipate unilateral policy shifts. Abrupt transition away from raw exports without renegotiation could trigger arbitration claims, affect sovereign credit ratings and strain trade relationships with partners who depend on Ghanaian raw materials.

The transition must therefore be managed through negotiation and phased implementation rather than abrupt declaration. The 2030 deadline provides a four-year window that could in principle allow for contract renegotiation, investment attraction and industrial build-out, but only if the institutional machinery for managing those processes is assembled and funded immediately.

Industrial Capacity and Private Sector Readiness

Processing capacity cannot be conjured by announcement. It requires reliable electricity supply at industrial scale, efficient port logistics, macroeconomic stability, technically skilled labour and access to affordable capital for private sector investors. Ghana’s industrial base, while more developed than many of its neighbours, remains relatively shallow by the standard of the transformation being proposed.

The private sector must play a central role if the 2030 commitment is to be credible. State-led industrialisation without private sector participation has historically produced incomplete projects and stranded infrastructure. The question is whether the policy environment, including investment incentives, tax treatment, infrastructure support and regulatory clarity, can be configured quickly enough to attract the domestic and foreign private capital needed to build processing facilities within the available window.

The Political Continuity Problem

The 2030 deadline extends beyond the current presidential term. Ghana’s competitive political system has produced policy discontinuities at each electoral transition, with signature programmes of outgoing administrations frequently wound down or reoriented by successors with different ideological priorities. The One District One Factory initiative, widely cited in policy circles as an example of incomplete transformative policy, is a cautionary reference point.

For the raw export ban to survive a potential change of government in 2028, it must transition from a presidential commitment into a binding legal and institutional framework. Legislation anchoring the 2030 deadline, accompanied by cross-party parliamentary endorsement and an independent implementation authority, would substantially reduce the risk of reversal. Without that institutional architecture, the commitment risks becoming another declaration that African summitry remembers fondly but implementation forgets.

The Cocoa Crisis as Catalyst

The immediate backdrop to Mahama’s Addis announcement is the current turmoil in Ghana’s cocoa sector. International prices have collapsed from approximately 10,000 United States dollars (USD) per tonne in late 2024 to approximately USD4,000 per tonne currently, forcing COCOBOD to cut the farmgate price by 28 per cent in February and exposing the structural vulnerability of a commodity system that was designed primarily to service foreign buyers and foreign lenders rather than domestic processors and domestic consumers.

The crisis has made the case for domestic processing more viscerally than any policy paper could. When international prices fall, a raw export economy has no buffer. A processing economy would at least retain the manufacturing margin even as the commodity price declines. The argument is analytically sound and the timing of the Addis declaration, immediately following the cocoa crisis, gives it an urgency and political weight that abstract discussions of resource sovereignty rarely achieve.

Mahama has argued that adding value to resources including gold, bauxite, manganese, iron ore and cocoa would help reduce unemployment, strengthen the cedi, and improve the country’s trade balance. The economic logic is well established. The execution question is whether Ghana can build the institutional, financial and industrial foundations required in the four years between now and 2030.

The declaration was undeniably bold. The Addis reckoning, as Mahama himself described it, was a room full of people who have watched Africa declare transformation for generations. What will distinguish this moment from those that preceded it is not the quality of the vision but the consistency of the implementation that follows it home.