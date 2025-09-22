Mahama Weighs Emergency Powers as Galamsey Crisis Claims 960 Families

President John Dramani Mahama faces mounting pressure to declare a state of emergency over galamsey as record global gold prices near $3,000 per gram have triggered the worst illegal mining surge in Ghana’s history, claiming over 960 families’ farmlands and threatening the nation’s water security.

The Media Coalition Against Galamsey and Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference have intensified calls for emergency powers, describing the crisis as a “national calamity” requiring extraordinary constitutional measures. Over 7,000 excavators continue mass environmental destruction across the country, with more than 556 acres destroyed in the Central Region alone.

Mahama’s spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu revealed the President remains open to emergency declaration but believes the measure must be implemented at the right time, reflecting a pattern of constitutional caution that has characterized successive administrations.

The hesitation stems from complex legal and political calculations embedded in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. Article 31 grants presidents emergency powers to respond to crises threatening state existence, but requires Council of State consultation and Parliamentary approval within 72 hours. Without legislative backing, emergency proclamations automatically lapse after seven days.

Constitutional law expert Dr. Kofi Abotsi explains that emergency declarations trigger immediate international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). Ghana must notify the United Nations (UN) Secretary General of suspended rights and justify the necessity, subjecting government actions to global scrutiny.

The political calculus proves equally complex. Emergency declarations signal policy failure to opposition parties and international partners, potentially damaging diplomatic relations and aid agreements. Monthly parliamentary reporting requirements under Article 32 expose government detention numbers and enforcement actions to constant public examination.

Recent violence has escalated concerns beyond environmental damage. Journalist Akwasi Agyei Annim was attacked on February 23, 2025, while documenting illegal operations in Breman-Adomanya forest, highlighting security deterioration in mining areas.

Rivers supplying domestic water remain contaminated with mercury and cyanide, threatening Ghana’s $2.2 billion cocoa industry as fertile farmlands collapse into mining pits. Communities across the Ashanti, Western, and Central regions lack safe drinking water, with health officials reporting rising cases of waterborne diseases.

Legal analysts argue existing frameworks including the Minerals and Mining Act and Criminal Offences Act provide sufficient tools, but enforcement remains compromised by institutional weakness and corruption. The same police, military, and regulatory authorities would oversee emergency operations, raising questions about practical effectiveness.

International precedent shows mixed results for mining emergency declarations. Indonesia’s 2019 emergency powers over illegal gold mining in Central Kalimantan achieved temporary reduction but failed to eliminate operations long-term. Peru’s ongoing emergency in Madre de Dios region since 2019 demonstrates the constitutional mechanism’s limitations without sustained political will.

Ghana’s reluctance reflects broader African governance patterns where emergency powers carry post-colonial baggage and democratic legitimacy concerns. Nigeria avoided emergency declarations during oil pipeline attacks, while South Africa resisted similar measures during mining violence.

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey warns that continued delay risks irreversible environmental damage and community displacement. Water treatment costs have increased 400% in affected regions, while agricultural productivity dropped 30% in former mining areas.

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) members paradoxically support emergency calls despite previous reluctance when governing, illustrating the issue’s complexity across party lines. Former Environment Minister Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s 2019 galamsey report remains largely unimplemented, highlighting persistent enforcement challenges.

Constitutional scholars suggest alternative approaches including regional emergency declarations limited to most affected districts, reducing international oversight while addressing local crises. Such targeted measures could test emergency effectiveness without full national implications.

As global gold demand maintains record levels, the pressure intensifies on Mahama’s administration to balance constitutional requirements, international obligations, and environmental necessity. The decision timeline remains unclear, but stakeholders warn that further delay risks transforming a manageable crisis into an irreversible national catastrophe.

The stakes extend beyond environmental protection to Ghana’s democratic credentials and international standing. How the administration resolves this constitutional dilemma may define its approach to future crises requiring extraordinary government intervention.