Mahama Warns Fans: Don’t Squander Ghana’s Hard-Won US Visa Freedoms

President John Dramani Mahama used his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, February 27, 2026, to issue a direct warning to Ghanaian football supporters planning to travel to the 2026 FIFA World Cup: the country’s recently restored visa privileges are fragile, and one wave of overstays could reverse years of diplomatic effort.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament in Accra, the President recalled the significant work undertaken by his administration to lift Ghana from the United States travel ban list and restore access to five-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visas — a status that had been suspended for the country following documented cases of Ghanaians overstaying their visas during previous international events.

“Supporters and other people interested in going to support the team would have to submit visa requests to the American Embassy,” he said. “We are being told that we must ensure that supporters who go return on the visas. It has taken a lot of work to restore Ghana’s five-year non-immigrant visas and take us off the ban list.”

The President made clear that the stakes for non-compliance extend well beyond any individual. “It is my hope that the FIFA 2026 World Cup will not turn into a visa ban for thousands of Ghanaians traveling to America and refusing to return, which could put Ghana back on the US ban list,” he said.

Mahama’s warning arrives days after the United States Embassy in Accra delivered a near-identical message at a media engagement on February 20, 2026. Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson told journalists at the Embassy that overstaying a visa constitutes a breach of law and can result in deportation and permanent ineligibility for future US travel. He also announced that tens of thousands of additional visa appointment slots had been released to meet anticipated World Cup demand, urging prospective travellers to apply early.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June to July 2026 and will feature 48 national teams, the largest field in tournament history. Ghana’s Black Stars are drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, and will base their training camp at Bryant University in the US. Their opening match is against Panama on June 17 in Dallas.

Ghana is making their fifth appearance at the tournament. The government has budgeted USD 13.7 million to support the national team’s campaign, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the Foreign Ministry will work with consulates in all three host nations to support Ghanaian fans and officials throughout the competition.