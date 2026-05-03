Mahama wants law to punish sex-for-jobs demands

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Parliament to pass legislation criminalising demands for sexual or romantic favours as a condition of employment, describing the practice as an abuse that must face strict legal consequences.

The President made the call on Saturday during a town hall engagement at Adweso in Koforidua, the final stop of a two-day “Resetting Ghana” tour of the Eastern Region. He was responding to a question from a female student of Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua, who raised concerns about gender inequality in the job market.

“One of the worst things, and I think we should pass a bill to make it punishable, is that sometimes if the employer or the person responsible for employing is a male, they demand some romantic relationship before they give them jobs,” Mahama said. “It is unacceptable. It must stop.”

The President acknowledged that women continue to face structural disadvantages in the workplace and affirmed that they are equally capable as their male counterparts. He cited his visits to road construction sites under the Big Push Programme, where he said he had observed female engineers serving in senior site roles, something he described as admirable.

Mahama also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving a 50-50 gender balance in public appointments by 2028, in line with the existing Affirmative Action law. He described the target as ambitious but said the government would work to meet it.

The student who raised the question pointed to Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey as an example of what women can achieve when given equal opportunity.