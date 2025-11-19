Mahama Vows to Secure Ghana’s Progress Against Future Policy Reversals

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his determination to solidify Ghana’s development trajectory, saying he intends to build systems and progress that no future administration will be able to undo.

The President made the remarks on Tuesday, November 18, when the Christian Council of Ghana paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House. Citing countries trapped in prolonged instability due to weak institutions and inconsistent public policy, he pledged to protect Ghana from similar setbacks.

“I intend to use the mandate Ghanaians have entrusted to me to push this nation to a point where the progress we achieve becomes irreversible,” President Mahama told the delegation.

His comments come as government continues to pursue multiple corruption investigations involving officials from the previous administration. At the same time, efforts to stabilise the economy remain a central focus of his leadership.