Mahama Vows Road Transformation for North East Region

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to deliver significant road infrastructure upgrades to Ghana’s North East Region under his administration’s GHC20 billion Big Push development program.

Speaking during a regional tour on June 13, the President committed to addressing long-standing transportation challenges that have hindered economic growth in the area.

“By the time I leave office in four years, the North East Region will have some of the best roads in the country,” Mahama declared at a public gathering in Nalerigu, the regional capital. The announcement comes as part of the government’s broader infrastructure agenda outlined in the 2025 budget, with particular focus on improving connectivity for agricultural communities.

Key projects include the completion of the Mishio-Wuyima bridge and rehabilitation of the stalled Savelugu-Walewale road, where previous contractors abandoned work after receiving GHC30 million in payments. The President emphasized that all contractors working under the Big Push program would receive payments within two weeks of submitting certified work to ensure timely project completion.

The road network initiative targets several critical corridors including the Chereponi-Gbintri-Nakpanduri route, Nalerigu-Bunkpurugu road, and Wulugu-Yagaba connection. These improvements aim to facilitate trade and transportation of agricultural goods from the northern breadbasket to southern markets.

While the promises have been welcomed by local residents, some observers remain cautious given similar unfulfilled commitments from previous administrations. The North East Region has historically lagged in infrastructure development despite its significant contribution to national food security.