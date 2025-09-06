Mahama Vows Prosecution Over Election Violence Deaths

President forwards police report on 2020 and 2024 incidents to Attorney General for legal action

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to prosecute perpetrators of electoral violence and compensate victims after receiving a comprehensive investigative report documenting deaths and injuries during Ghana’s 2020 and 2024 general elections.

Speaking to journalists at Jubilee House on Friday, Mahama announced that eight people were killed during the 2020 elections, while three others lost their lives in the 2024 polls, with several others sustaining injuries across various constituencies.

The detailed report, compiled by Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, documents violent incidents in both election cycles, including shootings and clashes involving political supporters and security personnel. The findings have been formally referred to Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine for legal review and further action.

The investigation was launched following a presidential directive issued by Mahama shortly after assuming office, reflecting his administration’s commitment to addressing electoral violence that has marred Ghana’s democratic processes. The inquiry included forensic analysis, eyewitness testimonies, and cooperation with the Electoral Commission to establish comprehensive findings.

“If there’s the need to hold some people culpable and bring them to book, the Attorney General will do that,” Mahama stated during the media briefing, emphasizing his government’s determination to ensure accountability for electoral misconduct.

The President also announced that Ayine has been tasked with designing a transparent compensation scheme for victims and their families, acknowledging the suffering endured by those affected by electoral violence. This represents a significant step toward providing redress for individuals and communities impacted by political confrontations during election periods.

The police report recorded shootings and clashes between party supporters and security forces during the two general elections, with these disturbances leading to multiple fatalities and injuries across several constituencies.

The investigation’s scope covered incidents involving both civilian political supporters and security personnel, suggesting that accountability measures may extend beyond party activists to include law enforcement officers who may have used excessive force during electoral periods.

Mahama emphasized that accountability is central to his government’s commitment to protecting Ghana’s democratic values, signaling a departure from previous approaches that often left electoral violence incidents unresolved. The comprehensive nature of the investigation reflects efforts to establish patterns of violence and identify systemic issues affecting electoral security.

The Attorney General’s office now faces the task of determining which cases merit prosecution and developing legal strategies for pursuing justice in incidents that occurred during highly charged political periods. The legal review process will need to balance the pursuit of accountability with considerations of evidence quality and prosecutorial feasibility.

Interior Minister Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has previously directed the Inspector-General of Police to start prosecuting individuals who engaged in violence in the 2020 and 2024 elections, indicating coordinated government efforts to address electoral violence through multiple channels.

The compensation scheme represents an acknowledgment that electoral violence has imposed significant costs on individuals and communities, extending beyond immediate physical harm to include economic losses, trauma, and disruption of normal life activities during election periods.

Political observers note that the comprehensive approach to addressing electoral violence could establish important precedents for future elections, potentially serving as a deterrent against political violence while demonstrating government commitment to protecting democratic rights.

The timing of the announcement reflects Mahama’s early presidential priorities, with electoral violence accountability emerging as a key governance issue requiring immediate attention. The President’s public commitment to prosecution and compensation creates expectations for concrete actions in the coming months.

The investigation’s findings may also inform broader electoral security reforms aimed at preventing future incidents of violence during political campaigns and voting periods. The documented patterns of violence could guide policy adjustments and security preparations for subsequent elections.

As the Attorney General’s office begins its legal review, victims and their families await concrete steps toward justice and compensation, while political stakeholders observe how the government’s accountability promises translate into actual prosecutions and policy changes.