Mahama Vows No One Above the Law in Ghana@69 Anti-Graft Pledge

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday used Ghana’s 69th Independence Day address to deliver his most pointed public warning yet against corruption, calling it a cancer destroying the nation’s foundations and pledging that no individual would be shielded from accountability regardless of political status.

Speaking at a ceremony at Jubilee House in Accra on March 6, 2026, the President said the misappropriation of public funds strikes directly at ordinary Ghanaians. “Every cedi stolen from the public purse represents a classroom robbed of textbooks, a hospital without medicines, a road left uncompleted and a young graduate denied opportunity,” he said.

Mahama said his administration is actively working to insulate anti-corruption institutions from political interference, framing independent oversight as a precondition for genuine accountability. He stressed that the rule of law would apply uniformly, cutting across party lines and social standing.

The remarks follow a series of concrete actions by his administration, including the ongoing investigation of more than 200 cases, the interrogation of 80 individuals, and the preparation of charges in several high-profile matters including the Republic versus Wontumi and Akonta mining case.

Beyond state action, the President called on citizens themselves to become active participants in rebuilding a culture of integrity. “Independence granted us freedom, but freedom demands responsibility,” he said, urging Ghanaians to place country above party, ethnicity and personal interest.

Mahama also pointed to the proximity of Ghana’s 70th independence anniversary in 2027 as a reason for urgency, framing this year as a critical period in which the country must demonstrate that the gap between stated values and lived governance can be closed.

Analysts have noted that while Ghana’s macroeconomic recovery is real, the administration’s credibility on governance will ultimately rest not on stabilisation statistics but on whether visible, high-level accountability follows the rhetoric.