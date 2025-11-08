Mahama Vows No Journalist Will Flee Ghana Under His Administration

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged that no journalist will be forced into exile for fear of their safety during his tenure, declaring his administration will neither sanction nor tolerate intimidation or attacks against media professionals.

Speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and KGL Media Awards held at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday, Mahama emphasized that the media plays a critical role in Ghana’s democracy and must always be allowed to operate freely. The historic ceremony was hosted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marking the first time the prestigious awards moved outside Accra to the revered seat of Asanteman.

The president revealed that investigations into acts of violence against journalists during the 2020 and 2024 elections have been completed, with a total of 21 suspects identified. Four individuals have been arrested and released on bail, five remain on remand, and warrants have been issued for the remaining suspects.

Mahama stated he has directed the Ministry of Government Communications and the National Security Ministry to create a permanent platform for engagement between the security services and the media to avoid future incidents. This institutional framework aims to prevent the kind of election violence that marred previous electoral cycles and threatened press freedom.

The president noted that Ghana’s press freedom rankings have declined in recent years, describing the trend as worrying. He said his government is working to restore the spirit of media independence that characterized Ghana before 2017, when the country stood as Africa’s leading example of press freedom.

While pledging robust protection for journalists, Mahama also urged media professionals to uphold accuracy, verification and fairness in their work, cautioning that the rush to break a story first often results in unverified publications that damage reputations. He reminded journalists that freedom must be balanced with responsibility, and that the credibility of journalism depends on integrity.

Addressing concerns about legislation, Mahama explained that the Cybersecurity Amendment Bill 2025 is not aimed at restricting free speech, but at protecting citizens and preserving truth in the digital age. The controversial bill has faced criticism from digital rights advocates who warn it could grant excessive powers to regulatory authorities.

The president ended his keynote address by invoking the principle that the press must serve as watchdogs of the people, not lapdogs of the powerful. He called on all stakeholders to work together to rebuild Ghana as Africa’s shining example of press freedom and democratic values.

The ceremony, which celebrated excellence in journalism across various categories, brought together media practitioners, government officials and industry stakeholders under the theme “Safeguarding Ghana’s future: the role of the media in promoting peace, security and the fight against galamsey.”