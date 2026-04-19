Mahama Vows Fiscal Discipline Beyond IMF Exit at Northern Region Tour

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the country’s economy is resilient enough to withstand global shocks, pointing to a significant build-up in foreign reserves and the government’s decision to absorb rising fuel costs as evidence of that strength.

The President made the remarks while addressing party faithful and other stakeholders during his Resetting Ghana tour of the Northern Region on April 18 and 19, 2026.

Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves now stand at $13.8 billion, covering 5.7 months of imports, supported partly by the formalisation of gold exports. Mahama told the gathering that when his government took office, the country’s reserves stood at approximately $8.3 billion, describing the growth as a demonstration of economic resilience amid the Middle East conflict.

On fuel, the President referenced the government’s recent decision to absorb part of the cost of diesel to shield consumers. The government announced it would absorb GH¢2.00 per litre of diesel effective April 16, 2026, as a temporary intervention to cushion Ghanaians from the impact of rising global crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict. “By now the cost of diesel should have been GH¢19 per litre, but we managed to absorb it and bring it down to GH¢16.10 per litre,” Mahama said.

On the country’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Mahama pledged that fiscal discipline would continue beyond the programme’s conclusion. Ghana’s $3 billion programme with the IMF is approaching its scheduled end in August 2026, with the IMF describing the country’s progress as grounds for optimism.

“We are almost coming out of the IMF programme but we want to keep the fiscal discipline. We must be able to maintain fiscal discipline so that we are able to save resources to invest in things that are important to our people,” the President stated.

The Northern Region tour is the second leg of the Resetting Ghana initiative, following an earlier stop in the Bono Region, and is designed to give citizens and traditional leaders the opportunity to engage the President directly on policy implementation, development projects and concerns.