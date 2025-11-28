Mahama Urges Stakeholders to Intensify Fight Against Systemic Corruption

President John Mahama has called on stakeholders to scale up efforts in addressing the rising incidence of systemic fraud and corruption, describing them as serious threats undermining national development and weakening public trust in state institutions.

Speaking through Economic Advisor Seth Terkper at the 3rd National Fraud Conference organized by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Ghana Chapter, the President warned that corruption remains one of the most significant obstacles to economic progress, investor confidence and equitable access to public services.

The conference was held under the theme Empowering Ethical Leadership and Accountability: The Pathway to a Corruption Free Society.

Terkper noted that while Ghana has made progress in strengthening institutions and digitalizing public systems, several recent cases highlight persistent gaps in internal controls, procurement processes and accountability frameworks. He cited payroll manipulation at the National Service Secretariat, procurement related irregularities at the National Signals Bureau and diversion of funds at the National Buffer Stock Company as clear evidence of systemic weaknesses.

The National Service Secretariat scandal has been particularly severe. Government uncovered 81,885 suspected ghost names on the payroll in February 2025, costing the state an estimated GH¢50 million per month. Investigations revealed that only 98,145 service personnel were actively working, while 180,030 names had been submitted for allowance payments. The cumulative losses have been estimated at GH¢704.25 million annually.

Such practices hinder economic development, discourage foreign investment and perpetuate poverty among citizens, Terkper stressed. When public resources are diverted or misused, it is the ordinary Ghanaian who bears the brunt, he said. Access to quality healthcare, education and social services becomes compromised.

The President also referenced the wider economic and environmental impact of illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey. He described it as a corruption linked activity that has caused extensive ecological damage while depriving the state of legitimate mining revenues.

According to Mahama, fraud and corruption distort resource allocation, inflate the cost of public projects, discourage investment and deepen inequality. Steps are being taken to strengthen the anti corruption architecture through the Office of the Special Prosecutor and passage of the Right to Information Act, which are intended to reduce opportunities for corrupt practices while enhancing transparency and traceability.

However, the President stressed that legal reforms alone are insufficient. He called for stronger ethical leadership, enhanced institutional collaboration, improved whistleblower protections and a culture where honesty and accountability become national norms.

He urged ACFE Ghana Chapter to take a more visible role in shaping public discourse and supporting investigations, forensic audits and preventive systems. The fight against corruption must be a collective endeavor, the President affirmed, adding that government remains committed to providing the enabling environment, resources and partnerships needed to protect public finances and uphold integrity across all sectors.

ACFE Ghana Chapter President Rebecca Lomo stressed that the fight against fraud requires stronger ethical discipline across professional sectors. She noted that corruption is increasingly visible in procurement processes, financial reporting, tax administration and routine public service delivery.

Lomo emphasized that, beyond legislation, Ghana needs professionals who are willing to uphold standards even when under pressure to compromise. She described corruption as a real economic crime with tangible consequences for citizens, pointing out that funds lost to fraudulent practices could have delivered essential public services.

She urged government to remain consistent with anti corruption reforms and called for stronger internal systems, wider deployment of artificial intelligence driven monitoring tools, increased civic education and tighter procurement oversight. Ghana is not winning the fight yet but can make significant gains if institutions enforce controls more rigorously and professionals act with integrity, she cautioned.

Atta Yeboah Gyan, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, stressed that corporate leaders must lead with integrity, transparency and accountability. He urged executives to embed ethics into their organizations, empower whistleblowers and set the tone at the top.

Gyan warned that the cost of unethical leadership, including lost trust, credibility and investor confidence, far outweighs the effort required to uphold ethical standards.

The government has launched Operation Recover All Loot to investigate and prosecute corruption cases. President Mahama disclosed in September 2025 that more than 200 corruption related cases are currently under investigation and prosecution, with about 80 people interrogated so far and several prosecutions progressing steadily.

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Ghana Chapter is a leading force in the fight against fraud, promoting awareness, education and professional excellence in fraud prevention and detection. As the local chapter of the world’s largest anti fraud organization, ACFE Ghana unites professionals across industries and government to provide innovative anti fraud training and share best practices.