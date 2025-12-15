Mahama Urges African Leaders to Provide Transparent Accountable Leadership

President John Dramani Mahama called on African leaders to provide transparent and accountable leadership while addressing Kenya’s 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Friday, December 13, 2025.

Mahama challenged African leaders to embrace transparency, regional integration, and youth-driven innovation during his speech as chief guest at the independence anniversary event. The Ghanaian president emphasized that Africa faces significant challenges including a global economic order that disadvantages the continent by forcing it to export raw materials while importing finished products. He stressed that African nations must add value to their natural resources before exporting them to secure a fairer share of wealth from their endowments.

Mahama reflected on the historic bond between Kenya and Ghana, tracing it to the camaraderie between founding leaders Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Kwame Nkrumah. He noted that while previous generations won political independence for African nations, the current generation of African leadership must win economic independence and prosperity for their people. The president called for unleashing the creativity and energies of young Africans to drive the continent’s transformation toward self reliance and economic growth.

The Ghanaian leader praised President William Ruto’s reform agenda and highlighted Kenya’s Pan-African leadership role on the global stage. He specifically commended Kenya for its participation in the Haiti security mission, describing it as a powerful gesture of solidarity. Mahama announced that Ghana would deploy troops from its 48th Engineers Regiment to support Jamaica in reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Melissa’s devastation.

Mahama outlined a comprehensive vision for African transformation that includes accelerating intra-African trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The continental trade agreement represents a transformative opportunity for African nations to increase commerce among themselves and reduce dependence on external markets. He emphasized that prosperity cannot be achieved without good governance, transparency, and accountability across African institutions.

The president stressed that investors and businesses thrive in environments with stability, predictable policies, and the rule of law. He acknowledged that African youth feel frustrated by the lack of opportunities to realize their dreams and aspirations despite the continent embracing democratic governance. Progress toward economic prosperity has been sluggish and intangible for many African citizens who expected democracy to yield tangible dividends.

To maintain citizen faith and trust in democratic and constitutional governance, African leaders must accelerate economic growth, expand investment, and provide employment opportunities for the youth. Mahama called on leaders to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure free, fair, and transparent elections across the continent. The president emphasized that Africa’s destiny remains in its own hands through decisive leadership and strategic partnerships that will define the continent’s future.

President Mahama arrived in Nairobi on Thursday evening and was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. Following the celebrations, President Ruto hosted a luncheon at State House that provided an opportunity for bilateral discussions between the two leaders on strengthening Ghana-Kenya relations and advancing regional cooperation.