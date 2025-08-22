Mahama Urges African Leaders to Ease Regulations to Spur Growth

President John Mahama has called on African governments to reduce bureaucratic barriers that hinder private sector innovation and investment.

Speaking at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, he warned that over-regulation is stifling economic potential and driving away businesses.

Mahama emphasized that the private sector should be viewed as a development partner, not an obstacle. He argued that profitability is essential for business growth, comparing it to fuel for an engine. Without it, he noted, companies will seek opportunities elsewhere.

Reflecting on his time as Ghana’s communications minister, Mahama shared how removing licensing requirements for internet cafés led to a surge in connectivity and entrepreneurship. He also highlighted the success of telecom liberalization, which now significantly contributes to Africa’s GDP despite initial fears over national security.

The president pointed to fintech as another sector hampered by excessive rules. During his campaign, young innovators told him that cumbersome regulations were their biggest challenge. Mahama believes easing these restrictions would unlock job creation and investment.

His message was clear: Africa must nurture innovation, not suppress it. By creating enabling environments, governments can harness the energy of young entrepreneurs and accelerate sustainable growth across the continent.