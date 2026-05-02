Mahama Unveils GDP-Linked Investment Plan and New Labour Law at May Day Address

President John Dramani Mahama used Ghana’s 2026 International Workers’ Day celebrations to announce two significant policy commitments, pledging a new investment framework that will direct at least one percent of gross domestic product (GDP) annually into high-growth sectors and confirming that a modernised Labour Bill is near completion.

Speaking on Friday, May 1, before a large gathering of workers at Jackson Park in Koforidua, Eastern Region, under the theme “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods: Resetting Ghana Beyond Macroeconomic Stability,” Mahama said Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson would soon present the investment policy to Cabinet and Parliament. The event, organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), was held outside Accra for the first time in several years.

“We will not just manage the economy, we will expand it to create jobs and prosperity for the Ghanaian people,” Mahama said. “A stable economy is only the foundation. The aim is a better life for you and your family.”

The 1% GDP investment commitment is the clearest indication yet of a deliberate, state-directed development strategy under the Mahama administration. Based on Ghana’s current GDP of approximately $113 billion, reached in 2025 according to the President’s own State of the Nation Address (SONA) figures, the annual investment would represent roughly $1.13 billion channelled into sectors identified for their capacity to generate large-scale employment. The President did not specify which sectors would be targeted, leaving that detail for the formal Cabinet and parliamentary presentation.

Mahama also addressed the recently passed 24-hour economy policy, which Parliament approved earlier this year, framing it as central to industrial transformation. He said firms operating multiple production shifts would benefit from tax incentives and lower electricity costs, describing the move as a structural shift in how Ghana approaches productivity. “We are moving beyond the traditional eight-hour workday,” he said.

On labour reform, Mahama said the government was nearing completion of a new Labour Bill that would, for the first time, extend formal protections to workers in the gig economy, remote employees, and those operating through digital platforms. “This will ensure that every worker, regardless of sector or location, has protection, fair contracts, secure pensions, and clear rights,” he said. “Whether you work in an office or you work with an app, your rights are protected.”

In related remarks, Mahama commended engineers from the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) for restoring full generation capacity at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Plant following a recent fire at its switchyard. He confirmed that all six turbines at the plant were back in operation.

The May Day address marks a shift in tone from stabilisation to expansion in the government’s economic messaging. Having anchored its first phase around cutting inflation, reducing interest rates, and restoring fiscal discipline, Mahama signalled that Phase Two would be judged by the quality and breadth of jobs created, particularly for young people.

“I wish to promise the Ghanaian worker that as the economy grows, you will be the first to benefit. Growth must filter down to the pocket of the Ghanaian worker,” he said.

Further details on the sectoral investment framework are expected when Finance Minister Forson presents the policy formally to Cabinet and Parliament.