Mahama Unveils 24-Hour Economy Plan to Transform Ghana’s Industrial Landscape

President John Mahama has launched Ghana’s ambitious 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+), a comprehensive strategy designed to transition the nation toward round-the-clock industrial operations and export-led growth.

The initiative targets fundamental economic restructuring through expanded agro-processing, digital infrastructure upgrades, and workforce development to position Ghana as a competitive manufacturing hub.

The program framework, now open for public consultation, envisions creating 2 million jobs while reducing import dependency by 40% within five years. “This transformation requires full national mobilization,” stated the presidential release, emphasizing collaboration between government, private sector and citizens. The plan specifically aims to develop 10 industrial clusters operating on continuous production cycles, with projected 60% growth in processed goods exports.

Economic analysts note the 24H+ initiative responds to Ghana’s urgent need for value-added production amid global market volatility. Similar round-the-clock economic models have boosted manufacturing output by 25-35% in emerging economies like Vietnam and Bangladesh. The Mahama administration plans regional stakeholder consultations ahead of a phased 2026 implementation, with the African Development Bank expressing preliminary interest in supporting infrastructure components.