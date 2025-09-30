Mahama Turns to Dialogue Over AI in Fresh Galamsey Strategy

President John Dramani Mahama will sit down with civil society organizations Friday to tackle Ghana’s illegal mining crisis, in what appears to be a significant retreat from his campaign promise to deploy artificial intelligence against the problem.

The engagement at Jubilee House will bring together government officials and leading civil society organisations for what the presidency described as “frank and constructive dialogue” on how to curb the destruction of water bodies, farmlands and forests.

Mahama, who returned to power in January, campaigned on a technology-driven agenda that placed artificial intelligence at the heart of his proposed strategy against illegal mining. The shift toward traditional consensus-building suggests those high-tech promises are giving way to more conventional approaches.

“This engagement aims to harness collective expertise, perspectives, and solutions to address this national challenge,” Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, said in a letter inviting the groups to the October 3 meeting scheduled for noon.

The timing is telling. Civil society organizations have grown increasingly vocal in recent weeks, pushing the government to take more aggressive action against galamsey—the local term for illegal small-scale mining that’s become shorthand for environmental destruction on a massive scale.

Ghana’s gold sector is the backbone of its economy, but illegal mining has caused widespread environmental devastation and provoked international concern over the safety of the country’s exports. Rivers once used for drinking water now run orange with sediment and mercury, farmlands have been stripped to moonscapes, and forest reserves have been gutted.

Civil society groups have long pushed government to declare a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining, warning that past government crackdowns have failed to stem the problem. Those warnings have only intensified since Mahama took office, with religious leaders and activist groups questioning whether the administration has the political will to confront powerful interests benefiting from the illegal trade.

The meeting comes amid growing criticism that Mahama’s high-tech promises have given way to the political realities of building alliances at home. During the campaign, the president spoke confidently about leveraging AI systems to monitor mining sites, detect illegal operations, and coordinate enforcement. Those pledges helped win support from young, tech-savvy voters who saw them as evidence of a modern approach to governance.

But eight months into his second term, it’s unclear whether those AI-based systems will play any meaningful role in his administration’s strategy. The president hasn’t provided details about how the technology would work, what systems are being developed, or when they might be deployed.

What’s emerging instead looks more familiar: meetings with stakeholders, efforts to build consensus, and attempts to navigate the political complexities of an issue that touches everything from rural livelihoods to party financing.

The challenge for Mahama is that consensus-building hasn’t worked before. Previous administrations have held similar dialogues, launched taskforces, and promised crackdowns, only to see the problem worsen. Illegal miners often have connections to local power structures, making enforcement politically risky.

Friday’s meeting will test whether the president can forge a new approach that satisfies civil society demands for aggressive action while managing the political realities that have stymied past efforts. It’ll also reveal whether the AI promises were genuine plans that proved impractical, or campaign rhetoric that was never meant to survive contact with governing.

For Ghana’s devastated rivers and forests, the distinction might not matter much. What matters is whether anything changes on the ground.