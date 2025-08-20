Mahama Touts Cedi’s Stability as Economic Turnaround Continues

President John Dramani Mahama has pointed to a strengthened national currency as a key achievement of his administration.

Speaking to investors at a forum in Japan, he declared the Ghanaian cedi has moved from being one of Africa’s most volatile currencies to now being among the world’s best performers.

The president made the comments at the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum, held alongside the TICAD9 conference in Yokohama. He told the audience that since his government took office, it has successfully stabilized the cedi after a period of extreme fluctuation.

His optimism extends beyond the currency. Mahama also highlighted Ghana’s recent credit rating upgrade from junk status to B- with a stable outlook. He expressed confidence that the next review would bring yet another upgrade, signaling to investors that the economy is on a firm path to recovery.

On inflation, the president noted significant progress. After peaking near 23 percent in 2024, the rate has now fallen to 13.7 percent. The government’s goal, he said, is to bring inflation down to a single-digit figure by the end of this year. This effort is part of a broader strategy to reestablish macroeconomic stability and restore the economy’s growth momentum.