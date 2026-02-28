Mahama to Make History as First Ghanaian President at African Court Opening

President John Dramani Mahama will travel to Arusha, Tanzania, on Sunday, March 1, 2026, to deliver the keynote address at the solemn opening of the 2026 Judicial Year of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR), in what will mark the first time a sitting Ghanaian president has been invited to address the court at its annual judicial opening.

The ceremony, scheduled for Monday, March 2, at the Kibo Hall within the court’s premises in Arusha, will also officially launch the commemoration of the court’s 20th anniversary under the theme: “20 Years of Service in Protecting Human and Peoples’ Rights in Africa.” The announcement was made on Saturday, February 28, by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The anniversary celebrations will coincide with the court’s 80th Ordinary Session, drawing high-level delegations from African Union (AU) member states, regional and international courts, bar associations, national human rights institutions, and civil society organisations from across the continent.

While in Arusha, President Mahama is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, aimed at strengthening relations between Ghana and Tanzania. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, investment, and regional integration, with Ghana and Tanzania both navigating significant economic reform programmes in 2026.

The invitation places Ghana’s president at the centre of a landmark continental moment. The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights was established under a protocol adopted by African Union member states in June 1998 in Burkina Faso, with the protocol entering into force in January 2004. The court officially began operations in Addis Ababa in November 2006 before relocating to its permanent seat in Arusha in 2007.

Ghana holds a special status within the court’s framework, being among the eight AU member states that have made the declaration under Article 34(6) of the court’s Protocol recognising its competence to receive applications directly from individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), making its citizens among the most directly protected by the court’s jurisdiction on the continent.

The African Court has adjudicated landmark cases on electoral rights, freedom of expression, and state accountability across the continent, and marks two decades as the sole continental judicial body with the authority to issue binding judgments in human rights matters against AU member states that have ratified its founding protocol.