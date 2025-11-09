Mahama to Launch “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” Programme in Kumasi on November 12

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced that President John Dramani Mahama will officially unveil a new government initiative dubbed the “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” programme in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 12.

Although full details of the initiative remain under wraps, the programme is believed to be centred on boosting community development and empowering the youth—key priorities under the government’s ongoing social intervention and inclusion agenda.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu noted that the week would be a significant one for the administration, as it will be capped by the presentation of the 2026 National Budget in Parliament on Thursday, November 13, by the Minister for Finance.

The forthcoming budget is expected to introduce comprehensive measures to accelerate economic growth, expand job opportunities, and enhance social protection. It will also outline government strategies to promote fiscal responsibility and strengthen revenue generation across major sectors of the economy.

Describing the week’s activities as “very important,” the Communications Minister stressed that the twin events reflect the government’s strong commitment to development, transparency, and public engagement.