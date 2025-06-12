Mahama Terminates YEA-Zoomlion Contract Following Corruption Allegations

President John Mahama has terminated the 19-year sanitation contract between the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, effective immediately.

The decision follows a petition by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni exposing alleged financial mismanagement and worker exploitation under the agreement.

A June 11 presidential directive confirmed the non-renewal of Zoomlion’s sole-sourced national contract, mandating competitive bidding for future sanitation projects at local government levels. The government will audit all post-contract payments to Zoomlion and recover any improper disbursements. Sweeper salaries will increase using funds previously allocated to the company’s intermediary fees.

Manasseh’s April 2025 investigation revealed Zoomlion deducted GHS600 from each worker’s GHS850 monthly wage while charging the state GHS90 million in delayed payment interest. The company’s recent proposal to increase its share to GHS888 per worker—leaving sweepers with GHS420—failed to justify its claimed workforce of 45,000, contradicting 2018 verification data showing 38,884 employees.

The presidency’s action aligns with longstanding criticisms from former YEA CEO Kofi Baah Agyepong and others who advocated direct agency management of sanitation programs. Mahama’s administration will now decentralize oversight to municipal assemblies, funding workers through the District Assemblies Common Fund for improved accountability.

Manasseh hailed the termination as a career-defining victory for investigative journalism, while analysts view it as a significant step toward curbing opaque government contracting. The move comes amid broader reforms targeting graft in public sector partnerships.