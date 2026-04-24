Mahama Tells CEOs Ghana’s GDP Has Crossed US$100 Billion Mark

President John Dramani Mahama has told a delegation of over 130 business leaders that Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) has surpassed $100 billion and that the country has risen from eleventh to eighth place in Africa by economic size, as he pledged deeper partnership between government and the private sector.

The assurance came during a courtesy call at the Presidency on Thursday, April 23, 2026, led by Ernest De-Graft Egyir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CEO Network Ghana and the Ghana CEO Summit, who formally invited the President to serve as Guest of Honour at this year’s Ghana CEO Summit and Expo, scheduled for May 28 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

“Our GDP has surpassed the $100 billion mark, it is estimated at about $114 billion. And we’ve jumped from number 11 in Africa to number 8 in Africa in terms of GDP size. Our debt too has been reduced to sustainable levels,” President Mahama told the gathering.

He said the business environment had improved meaningfully, with business confidence reviving, foreign direct investment rising and domestic investment picking up. “Government deeply values the contribution that you’re making as we believe rebuilding and transforming the Ghanaian economy must be done in close partnership with the private sector,” he said.

The President highlighted the 24-Hour Economy Policy as a key lever for expanding production, maximising existing infrastructure and creating more jobs. He also pointed to the Accelerated Export Agenda, stressing that Ghana can no longer depend on exporting unprocessed commodities and calling on business leaders to identify opportunities within the value addition framework and engage government on the support required.

Mahama pledged continued fiscal discipline and said resources saved from eliminating waste would be redirected into flagship programmes including the Big Push infrastructure initiative, the Adwumawura jobs programme and Free Primary Healthcare. He added that government is deploying advanced technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to improve the computation of duties and levies and reduce corruption at entry points.

Egyir commended the President for his leadership on debt stewardship and fiscal consolidation, describing the engagement as an opportunity to align the private sector’s agenda with the government’s economic recovery priorities ahead of the summit.