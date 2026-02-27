Mahama Tells Africa the Global Rules Were Never Written for Its Benefit

President John Dramani Mahama has delivered one of his most direct assessments of Africa’s position in the international order, warning that the rules-based system that African nations have been encouraged to operate within was designed to protect established powers and not to advance the continent’s interests.

Speaking during his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Friday, Mahama framed Ghana’s domestic economic recovery as inseparable from a broader continental reckoning with dependence, fragmentation, and strategic passivity.

“The global order we once knew is being rapidly reshaped, and the so-called rule-based international system endures only as long as it protects the advantages of those who designed it,” he told lawmakers. “Ghana, like many nations, has learned this hard truth.” He added that when emerging nations attempt to use the same rules to rebalance global power, the architects of those rules often relax their commitments.

Against that backdrop, the President laid out what he called a continental imperative. He called on Africa to harness the creative resources of its young population, strengthen regional value chains by adding greater value to raw materials before export, mobilise domestic capital to reduce dependence on external aid and loans, and speak with a coordinated continental voice in global affairs.

“We will uphold global norms but will not outsource our judgment,” he said, pledging to build domestic resilience against external shocks and shifting power dynamics.

Mahama stressed that Ghana’s prosperity and Africa’s stability are not separate projects. “We cannot build lasting prosperity at home without contributing to stability and growth across our continent,” he said, framing Ghana’s role as both a beneficiary and a convener of African cooperation.

The President also highlighted Ghana’s current roles as African Union (AU) Champion for African Financial Institutions and AU Champion for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, describing both mandates as expressions of Ghana’s commitment to continental architecture rather than national self-interest alone. He warned that the withdrawal of some West African nations from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) risks deepening collective vulnerabilities and called for sustained engagement over disengagement.