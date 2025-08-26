Mahama Targets Billion-Dollar Trade Jump with Singapore

Ghana’s president is setting his sights on dramatically expanding economic ties with Singapore after bilateral trade reached $215 million last year.

John Mahama told business leaders in Singapore that Ghana wants to serve as the primary gateway for Asian investment into Africa, leveraging the continent’s massive economic potential. He spoke Tuesday at the Africa-Singapore Business Forum, where he pitched Ghana as a stable entry point to African markets.

“Africa is investable, and Ghana is your reliable gateway to the continent,” Mahama declared to the gathering of investors and policymakers. “We’re talking about the world’s most dynamic emerging market.”

The president highlighted that Africa-Singapore trade jumped roughly 50 percent between 2020 and 2024, reaching nearly $14 billion. West African countries accounted for more than half of that growth, suggesting strong regional momentum.

Mahama emphasized Africa’s demographic advantages, noting the continent’s 1.4 billion people are increasingly young, urban, and digitally connected. By 2030, more than 700 million Africans will live in cities, creating enormous consumer markets.

The African Continental Free Trade Area has created a $3.4 trillion market by reducing barriers across supply chains, he explained. Africa already leads globally in mobile money and financial technology adoption while possessing vast renewable energy resources.

However, the continent faces significant financing challenges. Africa needs $1.3 trillion annually across various sectors, including $221 billion yearly for infrastructure and $213 billion for climate initiatives.

“As AU Champion on Financial Institutions, we’re building an African financial system that works for Africa,” Mahama said, referencing efforts to establish an African Central Bank and link ten major stock exchanges.

Ghana has positioned itself strategically within this landscape. The country hosts the AfCFTA Secretariat and offers access to over 400 million West African consumers through regional economic partnerships.

Singapore-Ghana ties have already deepened significantly. Sixty-nine Singaporean companies have registered in Ghana with combined investments exceeding $2 billion. A double taxation agreement signed in 2019 has facilitated smoother business relationships.

Mahama outlined his administration’s economic reset strategy, emphasizing macroeconomic stabilization and business environment reforms. Recent progress includes controlled inflation, currency stability, and improved credit ratings outlooks.

The government is reviewing Ghana’s Investment Promotion Act to remove minimum capital requirements for foreign investors, making market entry faster and simpler.

Central to Mahama’s pitch is Ghana’s new 24-Hour Economy strategy designed to boost productivity, exports, and employment through round-the-clock operations across industries.

The Volta Economic Corridor represents the centerpiece of this transformation. Plans include irrigating over 2 million hectares for year-round agriculture, establishing agro-industrial parks for textiles and pharmaceuticals, developing tourism around Lake Volta, and creating an inland transport hub to reduce logistics costs.

Major projects under development include pharmaceutical innovation parks, machinery and technology centers, textile manufacturing hubs, and renewable energy corridors as part of the Big Push Infrastructure programme.

Mahama invited Singaporean investors to test Ghana’s readiness during his state visit, which includes a Presidential Business Roundtable designed to showcase investment opportunities.

“Bring your teams. Put Ghana’s readiness to the test,” he challenged the audience. “We’ll provide direct access to our regulators, outline incentives for strategic investors, and offer one-stop investor services so decisions can be made quickly.”

The president concluded with a direct appeal emphasizing Ghana’s stability, continental connections, and commitment to long-term partnerships with integrity and predictability.