Mahama Targets 6,000 Megawatts with New Gas Plant

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to build a second gas processing plant to push Ghana’s electricity generation capacity toward 6,000 megawatts, telling citizens in Koforidua that the scale of incoming gas investments makes the project unavoidable.

Speaking at a citizen engagement session in Koforidua as part of his Eastern Region Resetting Ghana Tour on Saturday, the President said two major upstream deals are driving the need for additional processing infrastructure. Jubilee field partners are committing $2 billion to expand gas output, while Italian energy company Eni has signed a separate contract involving $1.5 billion to bring in further volumes.

The existing Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP1), which processes associated gas from Ghana’s offshore fields, operates at a capacity of approximately 150 million standard cubic feet per day and cannot absorb the anticipated increase in supply.

“Jubilee partners are investing $2 billion to bring in more gas, so we need to construct a second gas processing plant. We have also signed a contract with ENI, which is investing $1.5 billion to bring in more gas,” President Mahama said.

He explained that a Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP2) is necessary to handle the overflow and channel processed gas to power generating companies that depend on it. An implementation committee for GPP2 was inaugurated in May 2025 by the Energy and Finance ministries, with a mandate to coordinate the technical and financial processes required to deliver the project.

The President told the Koforidua gathering that combined gas volumes, once processed, could lift the country’s total generation capacity to nearly 6,000 megawatts, which he said would cover Ghana’s electricity needs for the next 10 to 15 years without requiring new generation plants.

The urgency of the expansion is underpinned by sharply rising demand. President Mahama said consumption stood at approximately 3,500 megawatts when his administration took office but has since peaked at 4,300 megawatts, driven by increased investment and economic activity. Surplus power, he added, could be exported to neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso and Togo to generate foreign exchange.

Ghana’s energy sector has faced renewed strain in recent weeks. A fire at the Volta River Authority (VRA) switchyard control room at Akosombo temporarily disrupted supply before engineers from the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and VRA restored all six turbines to full operation, a development the President acknowledged at the May Day celebration in Koforidua on Friday.