Mahama Targets 5% Annual Cedi Depreciation Ceiling

President John Dramani Mahama announced Wednesday his administration will limit Ghana cedi depreciation to 5% annually, marking a significant shift from the currency volatility that has plagued the nation’s economy.

“The Cedi is making an adjustment and I believe that it will settle at a certain rate and we’ll make sure that any depreciation that occurs in the value of the Cedi is within a margin of about 5% per annum,” Mahama stated during his first Presidential Media Encounter at Jubilee House.

The announcement comes after Ghana experienced severe currency instability in 2024, with the cedi depreciating nearly 29% year-to-date by November, though World Bank data shows a 19% depreciation against the US dollar by end-2024. The dramatic swings have disrupted business planning and increased import costs significantly.

Mahama acknowledged that currency fluctuations are natural phenomena but emphasized that rapid depreciation creates economic instability. The president cited the challenges businesses faced during 2024’s volatile period, when the cedi moved from GH¢12.46 to $1 in January to over GH¢15 by mid-year.

The 5% target represents a conservative approach compared to historical performance. In 2022, the Ghana Cedi lost approximately 40.05 percent of its value against the US dollar, while earlier periods saw similar dramatic swings that economists say undermined economic stability.

Speaking at the media engagement, the President explained that the central bank’s earlier interventions were designed to arrest rapid depreciation, which had severely undermined economic planning. The new policy signals a shift from reactive intervention to proactive currency management.

The president acknowledged the delicate balance required in currency management, noting that exporters suffer when the cedi appreciates too rapidly while importers face hardship during sharp depreciations. “Every country tries to find a balance where exporters are able to do good business and importers are not overburdened by high forex rates,” he explained.

Economic theory supports moderate depreciation for developing economies seeking to boost exports and maintain competitiveness. International Monetary Fund research indicates that controlled depreciation of around 10% can improve a country’s trade balance by up to 1.2% of GDP over three years, suggesting Mahama’s 5% target provides a safety margin.

However, achieving this target requires robust fiscal discipline and effective monetary policy coordination. Ghana’s economy has struggled with high inflation and external debt pressures, factors that typically contribute to currency volatility.

The Bank of Ghana will play a crucial role in implementing this policy through foreign exchange market interventions and reserve management. The central bank’s ability to maintain adequate reserves while supporting the currency stability target remains a key challenge.

Currency stability could benefit Ghana’s business environment by enabling more predictable planning cycles and reducing hedging costs for companies engaged in international trade. Import-dependent sectors, including manufacturing and retail, have particularly suffered from exchange rate volatility.

The announcement also signals to international investors that Ghana prioritizes monetary stability, potentially supporting foreign direct investment flows. However, market participants will closely monitor implementation to assess the government’s commitment to this target.

Regional precedents offer mixed results for similar currency management approaches. While some African countries have successfully maintained stable exchange rates through disciplined monetary policy, others have struggled with market pressures that overwhelmed government targets.

The success of Mahama’s 5% depreciation ceiling will ultimately depend on broader economic fundamentals, including fiscal balance, export performance, and external financing conditions. As global economic uncertainty continues, Ghana’s currency policy will face significant testing in the months ahead.